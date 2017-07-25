Acer Expands Aspire GX-281 Series With New Ryzen Models
Acer has expanded its Aspire GX-281 line-up with a host of Ryzen powered PCs. These are the same Acer Aspire computers we spotted at Computex 2017.
The company has stepped up its AMD-powered PC offerings with a number of new models featuring a variety of processors, starting with AMD’s 3.2GHz quad core Ryzen 5 1400 and going all the way up to the eight core Ryzen 7 1700X running at 3.4GHz. Acer’s complete line of GX PCs run Windows 10 Home 64-bit and share the same outward appearance. The case(s) measure 6.89 x 18.24 x 15.67" (W x D x H) and features a solid black finish with red accents and lighting.
On the lower end of the pricing spectrum, the GX-281-UR11 is a capable machine sporting a Ryzen 5 1400, 8GB of DDR4, and a GeForce GTX 1050 2GB for just under $800. Spend an extra $100 and you can bump up to a hexacore AMD Ryzen 5 1600 system with a beefier GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB. On the high end, the GX-281-UR14 is an eight core Ryzen 7 1700X powered machine with 16GB of DDR4, GeForce GTX 1070 8GB, a 256GB SSD and 2TB serial ATA/600 spinning disk.
Other standard features include a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and four USB 2.0 ports. Display output includes both HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort headers. Network features include a standard RJ-45 jack and 802.11ac wireless connectivity.
The Acer Aspire GX-281 line of PCs are available now on the company website, and will be available from other retailers “soon.”
Acer
GX-281-UR14
GX-281-UR15
GX-281-UR11
CPU
AMD Ryzen 7 1700X
AMD Ryzen 5 1600
AMD Ryzen 5 1400
Memory
16GB DDR4
8GB DDR4
8GB DDR4
Graphics Card
GeForce GTX 1070
GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
GeForce GTX 1050
Storage
256GB SSD 1x
2TB Serial ATA/600
1TB Serial ATA/300
1TB Serial ATA/300
Expansion Slots
3
3
3
Optical Drive
DVD-RAM/±R/±RW
DVD-RAM/±R/±RW
DVD-RAM/±R/±RW
I/O
1x PCI Express x16
4x USB 2.0 Ports
2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Ports
Network (RJ-45)
IEEE 802.11ac
Audio Line In / Out
1x PCI Express x16
4x USB 2.0 Ports
2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Ports
Network (RJ-45)
IEEE 802.11ac
Audio Line In / Out
1x PCI Express x16
4x USB 2.0 Ports
2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Ports
Network (RJ-45)
IEEE 802.11ac
Audio Line In / Out
PSU
500W
500W
500W
OS
Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Price
$1,500
$900
$800
10tacleWell that Ryzen 1700x build price is about on par with what one can build on PC Part Picker except building your own you'll get higher quality components for the same price. The exception being the insane over $500USD pricing of GTX 1070s right now which would put a self-build over $1500.
captaincharismanice to see acer coming out with new office PC's
caustin582What's with the weird naming pattern? 14 > 15 > 11?