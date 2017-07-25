Login | Sign Up
Search

Acer Expands Aspire GX-281 Series With New Ryzen Models

by
3 Comments


  • Acer Aspire GX-281 KB Mouse Front
  • Acer Aspire GX-281 Left Angle
  • Acer Aspire GX-281 Right Angle
  • Acer Aspire GX-281 Top
  • Acer Aspire GX-281 Standalone Front

Acer has expanded its Aspire GX-281 line-up with a host of Ryzen powered PCs. These are the same Acer Aspire computers we spotted at Computex 2017.

The company has stepped up its AMD-powered PC offerings with a number of new models featuring a variety of processors, starting with AMD’s 3.2GHz quad core Ryzen 5 1400 and going all the way up to the eight core Ryzen 7 1700X running at 3.4GHz. Acer’s complete line of GX PCs run Windows 10 Home 64-bit and share the same outward appearance. The case(s) measure 6.89 x 18.24 x 15.67" (W x D x H) and features a solid black finish with red accents and lighting.


On the lower end of the pricing spectrum, the GX-281-UR11 is a capable machine sporting a Ryzen 5 1400,  8GB of DDR4, and a GeForce GTX 1050 2GB for just under $800. Spend an extra $100 and you can bump up to a hexacore AMD Ryzen 5 1600 system with a beefier GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB. On the high end, the GX-281-UR14 is an eight core Ryzen 7 1700X powered machine with 16GB of DDR4, GeForce GTX 1070 8GB, a 256GB SSD and 2TB serial ATA/600 spinning disk.

Other standard features include a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and four USB 2.0 ports. Display output includes both HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort headers.  Network features include a standard RJ-45 jack and 802.11ac wireless connectivity.

The Acer Aspire GX-281 line of PCs are available now on the company website, and will be available from other retailers “soon.”

Acer

GX-281-UR14

GX-281-UR15

GX-281-UR11

CPU

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X

AMD Ryzen 5 1600

AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Memory

16GB DDR4

8GB DDR4

8GB DDR4

Graphics Card

GeForce GTX 1070

GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

GeForce GTX 1050

Storage

256GB SSD 1x

2TB Serial ATA/600

1TB Serial ATA/300

1TB Serial ATA/300

Expansion Slots

3

3

3

Optical Drive

DVD-RAM/±R/±RW

DVD-RAM/±R/±RW

DVD-RAM/±R/±RW

I/O

1x PCI Express x16

4x USB 2.0 Ports

2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Ports

Network (RJ-45)

IEEE 802.11ac

Audio Line In / Out

1x PCI Express x16

4x USB 2.0 Ports

2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Ports

Network (RJ-45)

IEEE 802.11ac

Audio Line In / Out

1x PCI Express x16

4x USB 2.0 Ports

2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Ports

Network (RJ-45)

IEEE 802.11ac

Audio Line In / Out

PSU

500W

500W

500W

OS

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Price

$1,500

$900

$800

About the author
Steven Lynch
Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
3 comments
    Your comment
  • 10tacle
    Well that Ryzen 1700x build price is about on par with what one can build on PC Part Picker except building your own you'll get higher quality components for the same price. The exception being the insane over $500USD pricing of GTX 1070s right now which would put a self-build over $1500.
    0
  • captaincharisma
    nice to see acer coming out with new office PC's :D
    0
  • caustin582
    What's with the weird naming pattern? 14 > 15 > 11?
    0
3 comments
Most Popular
  1. Origin PC EON17-SLX Gaming Laptop Review
  2. Zotac VR Go Backpack PC: A Stop-Gap For Tether-Free VR (Hands On)
  3. Best Deals
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices