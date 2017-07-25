Acer Expands Aspire GX-281 Series With New Ryzen Models



Acer has expanded its Aspire GX-281 line-up with a host of Ryzen powered PCs. These are the same Acer Aspire computers we spotted at Computex 2017.

The company has stepped up its AMD-powered PC offerings with a number of new models featuring a variety of processors, starting with AMD’s 3.2GHz quad core Ryzen 5 1400 and going all the way up to the eight core Ryzen 7 1700X running at 3.4GHz. Acer’s complete line of GX PCs run Windows 10 Home 64-bit and share the same outward appearance. The case(s) measure 6.89 x 18.24 x 15.67" (W x D x H) and features a solid black finish with red accents and lighting.







On the lower end of the pricing spectrum, the GX-281-UR11 is a capable machine sporting a Ryzen 5 1400, 8GB of DDR4, and a GeForce GTX 1050 2GB for just under $800. Spend an extra $100 and you can bump up to a hexacore AMD Ryzen 5 1600 system with a beefier GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB. On the high end, the GX-281-UR14 is an eight core Ryzen 7 1700X powered machine with 16GB of DDR4, GeForce GTX 1070 8GB, a 256GB SSD and 2TB serial ATA/600 spinning disk.

Other standard features include a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and four USB 2.0 ports. Display output includes both HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort headers. Network features include a standard RJ-45 jack and 802.11ac wireless connectivity.

The Acer Aspire GX-281 line of PCs are available now on the company website, and will be available from other retailers “soon.”