Acer Teases New Aspire Nitro 5 Laptop With Intel Coffee Lake-H Onboard
Acer announced updated versions of the Aspire Nitro 5 gaming laptop that feature the latest 8th generation Intel processors.
The Nitro 5 is aimed at mainstream gaming, with configurations featuring up to an Intel Core i7 and Core i7+ processor (the -8750H and 8850H, respectively), 32GB of DDR4 memory, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and GeForce GTX 1050 or 1050 Ti graphics. The 15.6” display is a standard 1920 x 1080 60Hz IPS panel, and the Aspire Nitro 5 is assuredly purpose-built for light to mid-tier gaming.
Acer detailed two of the new upcoming models, the Aspire Nitro 5 AN515-53-52FA and AN515-53-55G9. Both of these will feature an Intel Core i5-8300H processor and 8GB of DDR4 memory. The 52FA sports Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics and a 1TB HDD for its primary storage, but the 55G9 gives you more performance from both components with a GTX 1050 Ti and a 256GB SSD (the company didn’t expound on what type of SSD storage is in the Aspire Nitro 5, but any SSD is better than no SSD).
The new Aspire Nitro 5 laptops aren’t anything new in appearance - the chassis, USB connectivity, dimensions, and weight remain unchanged from its previously available Kaby Lake iterations. There’s a USB 3.1 Type-C port, in addition to one USB 3.0, two USB 2.0 ports and a HDMI output to connect a second display. The wireless networking adapter has been upgraded to an Intel Wireless-AC 9560 NIC, and you can still plug into a router directly with a gigabit Ethernet port.
The new Acer Aspire Nitro 5 gaming laptops are set to arrive this May at Best Buy, starting at $749.
Acer Aspire Nitro 5 AN515-53-52FA LaptopNo Review
- Display
- 15.6" 60Hz IPS @1920 x 1080
- CPU
- Intel Core i5-8300H
- Graphics
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB GDDR5
- Memory
- 8GB DDR4
- SSD
- None
- HDD
- 1TB HDD
- Optical
- N/A
- Networking
- Gigabit Ethernet; Intel Wireless-AC 9560 802.11ac WiFi
- Video Ports
- (1) HDMI 2.0
- USB Ports
- (1) USB 3.1 (Gen 1) Type-C , (1) USB 3.0, (2) USB 2.0
- Audio
- Dolby Audio Premium: (2) Stereo Speakers, (1) Headphone-out/Mic-In Combo Jack
- Battery
- Unknown
- Power Adapter
- Unknown
- Operating System
- Windows 10
- Dimensions (W x D x H)
- 15.35 x 10.47 x 1.05"
- Weight
- 5.95 lbs.
- Other
- 720p Webcam, SD Card Reader
- Price
- $749.99
Acer Aspire Nitro 5 AN515-53-55G9 LaptopNo Review
- Display
- 15.6" 60Hz IPS @1920 x 1080
- CPU
- Intel Core i5-8300H
- Graphics
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GDDR5
- Memory
- 8GB DDR4
- SSD
- 256GB SSD
- HDD
- None
- Optical
- N/A
- Networking
- Gigabit Ethernet; Intel Wireless-AC 9560 802.11ac WiFi
- Video Ports
- (1) HDMI 2.0
- USB Ports
- (1) USB 3.1 (Gen 1) Type-C , (1) USB 3.0, (2) USB 2.0
- Audio
- Dolby Audio Premium: (2) Stereo Speakers, (1) Headphone-out/Mic-In Combo Jack
- Battery
- Unknown
- Power Adapter
- Unknown
- Operating System
- Windows 10
- Dimensions (W x D x H)
- 15.35 x 10.47 x 1.05"
- Weight
- 5.95 lbs.
- Other
- 720p Webcam, SD Card Reader
- Price
- $849.99
Update, 4/3/18, 1:41pm PT: The Aspire Nitro 5 will be available exclusively at Best Buy, not at other retailers as this article originally stated.
So does the Nitro 5 have an 8300H or does it have an 8850H?
I *think* that the author is trying to say the Nitro 5 can be equipped with an 8850H at best, but we're looking at one particular configuration featuring the 8300H. If that's the case, it wasn't worded very clearly.