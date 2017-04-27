Login | Sign Up
Acer Unveils Three New Monitors For Gamers And Professionals

by
4 Comments

At this year’s Acer Global Press Conference, the company revealed three monitors. Two of the devices fall into the Predator series, Acer’s gaming-centric lineup, and the third monitor is targeted towards video editors and photographers that might need a 4K display.


With a 27" screen, the Z271UV curved monitor has a resolution of 2560 x 1440, a curvature of 1800R, and a TN-based display. It includes Nvidia’s G-Sync technology as well as an integrated Tobii eye tracker. It has a response time of 1ms (Acer said its native response time is 3ms) and you can overclock its refresh rate to 165Hz. The monitor also comes with two 7W speakers and input that includes HDMI, DisplayPort, audio-out, and four USB 3.0 ports.

The Predator X27 also features G-Sync and Tobii eye tracking along, but it’s not a curved display. The IPS-based display includes 4K resolution with the 27" screen as well as high dynamic range. It includes a refresh rate of 144Hz in addition to a 4ms response time. For input, it includes one HDMI 2.0 and two DisplayPort ports. It also has the same 7W speakers as Z271UV.

For those who need a work-oriented monitor, there’s the ProDesigner PE320QK. It features 4K resolution, as well as HDR. Unlike the gaming monitors, this device includes a hub with four USB-C ports so that you can charge devices with it (it delivers up to 85W of power). If that wasn’t enough, it supports 130 percent of the sRGB and 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut for accurate colors for images and video footage. Additional inputs include two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort slot, and audio out. You can take at the full detailed specs for all three monitors below.


Even with all of the specs and images, Acer has yet to announce a price and release date for each of the monitors. We’ll update the story when we have more information.

Acer MonitorsPredator Z271UVPredator X27ProDesigner PE320QK
Display Size27"
27"
31.5"
Panel TypeTNIPSIPS
Resolution/Refresh Rate2560 x 1440 (165Hz)3840 x 2160 (144Hz)3840 x 2160 (60Hz)
Response Time<1ms4ms4ms
Contrast Ratio1000:1100 million:1 (ACM)100million:1 (ACM)
Color Gamut
  • 130% sRGB
  • 95% DCI-P3
  • 99% Adobe RGB
  • 100% sRGB
  • 96% DCI-P3
  • 130% sRGB
  • 95% DCI-P3
Colors16.7 million1.07 billion1.07 billion
Input
  • HDMI
  • DisplayPort (v1.2)
  • 4x USB 3.0(1 up, 3 down)
  • Audio Out
  • HDMI (2.0)
  • 2x DisplayPort (v1.4)
  • 2x HDMI (2.0)
  • DisplayPort (v1.2)
  • SPK
  • Audio out
  • 4x USB 3.1 (Type C-PD85W)
Speakers2x 7W2x 7W2x 2W (optional)
Tilt/Swivel
  • -5 to 25 degrees (tilt)
  • +/- 30 degrees (swivel)
  • -5 to 15 degrees (tilt)
  • +/- 45 degrees (swivel)
  • -5 to 20 degrees (tilt)
  • +/- 45 degrees (swivel)
Height Adjustment120mm (4.7")115mm (4.5")115mm (4.5")
About the author
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

4 comments
    Your comment
  • bjornl
    Argh, still no 32" gaming monitors for NVidia users.
    1
  • Glock24
    Pardon my ignorance, but how do you cover 130% of sRGB? I would imagine if the monitor is in sRGB mode you'll get 100% of the spectrum, not more.
    1
  • thrakazog
    bjornl 5 hours ago
    "Argh, still no 32" gaming monitors for NVidia users."

    Indeed.....my wallet has been at the ready for a couple years, waiting for a 32" 1440p VA panel monitor with Gsync.......still waiting.......
    0
Display All 4 comments
