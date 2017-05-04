Acer ProDesigner BM320 4K Monitor Delivers Precise Color Reproduction For Graphics Pros

We’ve reviewed many gaming monitors for Acer in these pages, but today, the company is introducing a display aimed at graphics professionals. The BM320 features a 3840x2160 32” Ultra HD IPS panel with claimed 178° viewing angles, an Adobe RGB gamut, and 10-bit color depth; it seems ideally suited for a graphics workstation or video post-production toolkit.

The wide gamut means content producers can choose from Rec.709, sRGB, or Adobe RGB options. Although it won’t quite get to Ultra HD’s Rec.2020 standard, that extra color comes in handy when creating today’s content for both Blu-ray and streaming. In addition, the BM320 boasts 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 colorspace. Many Ultra HD Blu-rays are mastered to this spec to maintain compatibility with the latest consumer displays and home theater projectors.

Accuracy is assured through a factory-certified calibration that guarantees error levels of less than 1dE. This is significantly below the visible threshold of 3dE, which is the accepted standard for computer monitors, televisions, and projectors. For users who wish to maintain that calibration, or perhaps create custom gamuts, a six-axis color adjustment is provided. An additional picture tweak is included in the form of Super Sharpness, which can add subtle edge enhancement to low-detail images.

Styling is thoroughly modern, with a "zero-frame" bezel (yes, there is a thin border around the image), and a fully-adjustable stand with swivel, pivot, height, and angle features. If you want to use a monitor arm or hang the panel on the wall, you can do so with the included VESA mount. And for long work sessions, the backlight is flicker-free (Acer Flicker-less) with low blue-light (BlueLightShield), along with Low Dimming and ComfyView technologies that all work to reduce eye fatigue. Connectivity consists of DVI, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2, and a four-port USB 3.0 hub. Sound is provided by two 2W speakers.

The BM320 is available now at an estimated street price of $1,299. That includes a three-year warranty with next-day business advance exchange (free shipping) and toll-free telephone support.

Acer BM320

Display Size

32"

Color Depth

10-bit

Max Resolution/Refresh

3840x2160 @ 60Hz

Viewing Angle

178°

Brightness

350cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

1000:1

Response Time

5ms

Supported Gamut

Adobe RGB, sRGB

Inputs

1 x DVI, 1 x HDMI 2.0

2 x DisplayPort1.2

Connectors

USB 3.0 - 1 x up, 4 x down

3.5mm audio in/out

Dimensions

28.6 x 24.2 x 7.9"

726 x 615 x 201mm

Weight

24.6lbs / 11.1kg

Ergonomics

90° pivot, 90° swivel, 30° tilt

5.9" / 150mm height

Features

Acer VisioCare, Acer Flicker-less, BlueLightShield, Low Dimming, ComfyView

Price

$1,299



