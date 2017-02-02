Login | Sign Up
Acer’s XR382CQK Curved Ultrawide QHD Display Now Available In The US (Or Is It?)

by
3 Comments

Acer announced that its XR382CQK ultrawide QHD display is now available in US markets.

The new monitor features a 37.5-inch 3440 x 1600 curved IPS display with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a 2300R curvature. The Acer XR382CQK also sports a 75Hz refresh rate and a 5ms response time, which, along with onboard AMD Free Sync technology, postures the XR382CQK as a gaming monitor. It also has a brightness of 300 nits, supports 1.07 billion colors, and has a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

You can connect to the Acer XR382CQK via its HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 interfaces, and it comes with cables for both. Additional I/O connectivity exists in the form of four USB 3.0 ports and a USB 3.1 Type-C port capable of 5Gbps data transfer rates.

The Acer XR382CQK is also capable of displaying two inputs with a picture-by-picture mode, which splits the display in half to show both devices. Its proprietary GameView technology allows you to adjust black levels, enable a crosshair, and change the on-screen refresh rate without having to navigate to the OSD menu. You can also daisy chain the display with multi-monitor setups, and the “ZeroFrame” slim bezel makes it a nearly seamless expansion of your field of view.

Acer said the new XR382CQK 37.5-inch Ultrawide QHD display is available now for $1,300--but the company’s website doesn’t list any sellers as of this writing.

Product

Acer XR382CQK Ultrawide QHD Curved IPS Display

Display

37.5” 3440 x 1600 IPS w/ AMD Free Sync

Curve

2300R

Viewing Angles (Horizontal/Vertical)

172°/ 178°

Refresh Rate

75Hz

Response Time

5ms

Color Support

1.07 Billion Colors

Contrast Ratio

100M:1

Brightness

300 Nit

Inputs

- HDMI 2.0

- DisplayPort 1.2

USB Connectivity

- USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen 1, 5 Gbps)

- USB 3.0 x4

Speakers

7W x2

MSRP

$1,300

Derek Forrest

Derek Forrest is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes hardware news and reviews gaming desktops and laptops.

2 comments
  • Realist9
    Oh so close. I would have preferred 4k vs ultra wide at that res, since it's questionable how many games would support that res without stretch/fish eye. I also have an Nvidia card, so G-sync is what I need. Swap those two things at that size, and I'm sold.
  • burkhartmj
    Anonymous said:
    Oh so close. I would have preferred 4k vs ultra wide at that res, since it's questionable how many games would support that res without stretch/fish eye. I also have an Nvidia card, so G-sync is what I need. Swap those two things at that size, and I'm sold.


    This already exists with the Acer Predator XB321HK. It's a little smaller, but nearly all of that is from the width of the ultrawide [direct height comparison is 15.81" vs 15.39"]. As expected with G-Sync though, it's generally $100-200 more expensive than this monitor.
