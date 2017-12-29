Adata XPG Announces Infarex RGB-Lit Mouse And Pad Combo

It might sound like a tax software, but Infarex is actually the name Adata chose for its newest gaming peripherals: the M10 mouse and R10 mousepad.

Believe it or not, the gaming mouse market today is saturated to the point that a new mousepad might actually be more exciting than a new mouse, so let’s start with the Infarex R10. This new mousepad is an RGB-lit, single-surface pad of medium size (350mm x 250mm). Design-wise, the bit of orange colored metal at the cable connection point adds just a bit of flair to what’s otherwise merely a black piece of plastic. The RGB lighting runs around the edge of the pad and has nine lighting modes, including seven static colors, pulse, and rainbow. The lighting modes are toggled by tapping the mousepad at the marked spot.

What’s an RGB-lit mousepad without an RGB-lit mouse to go with it? The Infarex M10 is Adata’s latest RGB gaming mouse. Externally, it is like most modern right-handed, FPS-centric gaming mice with a five-button layout and the de-facto intellimouse shape. We don’t know anything about the sensor except that it is a 3200 DPI optical one. In a day where 1,000Hz “ultrapolling” has become the norm, the M10’s polling rate is listed as only 125Hz. The mouse is advertised as having “full RGB” lighting, but Adata didn’t detail how it is controlled. It didn’t say whether or not the mouse required drivers, either.

The Infarex M10 and R10 will only be available together in a combo pack, but pricing and availability weren’t announced. RGB-lit mousepads were a novelty only a few years ago. Today, they are hardly ubiquitous, but there’s a lot more choice on the market. Still, they are a luxury that most choose not to spend on as ones from big names, such as Razer or Corsair, can cost up to $60. Pricing will therefore be crucial for the Infarex combo.