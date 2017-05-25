Login | Sign Up
Aerocool Project 7 PSU Family Coming To Computex

by

Aerocool’s Project 7 PSU project has three members with capacities ranging from 650W to 850W. The ACP-650P7, however looks to be special, because it was designed in collaboration with TechPowerUp! in order to offer high performance, silent operation, and increased reliability.

All Project 7 units are based on a high-end Andyson platform, the same used in the Titanium Andyson N700 model, but with a number of modifications that includes Over Temperature Protection (OTP), a higher quality fan and an optimal fan profile, different APFC caps, and so on.

Aerocool is among the first brands to certify an entire line using Cybenetics’ standards, which are much tougher compared to 80 PLUS levels. The ACP-650P7 has a LAMBDA-A++ noise rating, which is the best in the Cybenetics’ program, and an efficiency rating of ETA-B. It also carries an 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency certification. Moreover, it uses an RGB fan that can be controlled through compatible mainboards or the optional P7-Hub (P7-H1). (It seems the PSU market has been unable to escape the RGB lighting wave.)


Aerocool ACP-650P7
Max. DC Output650W
PFCActive PFC
EfficiencyETA-B, 80 Plus Platinum
NoiseLAMBDA-A++
Modular✓ (fully)
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
Operating temperature0°C ~ 50°C
ProtectionsOver Voltage Protection
Under Voltage Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Temperature Protection
Over Current Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Cooling140mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (CD1425M12F)
Semi-passive operation
Dimensions150 mm (W) x 87 mm (H) x 167 mm (D)
Weight1.8 kg
ComplianceATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
Warranty7 years
Price at time of review
(excl. VAT)		$125

The price is quite stiff, but this is a high-end PSU equipped with quality Japanese caps and a LED fan. At seven years, the warranty is rather long as well, although in this category we’re now seeing warranty periods of up to ten years.

  • PSU1
  • PSU2
  • AC_Project7_650w_PSU_Platinum_Box
  • exclusive-in_top1

Despite its midrange capacity, the ACP-650P7 is equipped with a couple of EPS connectors and four PCIe. You can find all of its specs along with its detailed performance report in the corresponding Cybenetics evaluation sheet.

The power specs of all members of the Project 7 line are below:

ACP-650FP7
Rail

3.3V

5V

12V

5VSB

-12V

Max. PowerAmps

20

20

54

3

0.5

Watts

120

648

15

6

Total Max. Power (W)

650

ACP-750FP7
Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps20206230.5
Watts120744156
Total Max. Power (W)750
ACP-850FP7
Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps20207030.5
Watts120840156
Total Max. Power (W)850

Disclaimer: Aris Mpitziopoulos is Tom's Hardware's PSU reviewer. He developed the certification methodologies described below apart from his role on Tom's Hardware. He is the Chief Testing Engineer of Cybenetics. Neither Tom's Hardware nor its parent company, Purch Media, are financially involved with Cybenetics. Aris does not perform the actual certifications for Cybenetics.

About the author
Aris Mpitziopoulos

Aris Mpitziopoulos is a Contributing Editor at Tom's Hardware US, covering PSUs.

Read more
  • PancakePuppy
    Overcurrent protection AND overpower protection, wowsa.
