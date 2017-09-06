AMD Bristol Ridge 35W A-Series APUs Finally Hit Store Shelves
Originally launched earlier this year, AMD’s 7th Generation Bristol processors were expected to ship in both 65W and 35W flavors but, much to the chagrin of small form factor system builders, only the 65W SKUs have been available until now.
AMD has finally rectified the situation by offering a trio of new energy-efficient 35W A-series APUs to the public in the form of the A6-9500E, A10-9700E, and A12-9800E. The "E" designation signifies that these are the low-power 35W TDP models. These new low-watt APUs have all the same features as their 65W counterparts: core count, stream processors, and on-board Radeon graphics all remain the same.
The difference, aside from the lower power draw, is the reduced CPU / GPU clock speeds. Base clock speeds were reduced by 500MHz on both the A6-9500E and the A10-9700E. The higher-end A12-9800E dropped by 800MHz. Boost clock speeds fared better, seeing a reduction of just 300-400MHz. Clock speeds on the integrated Radeon graphics were reduced by almost 20% as well.
A quick search revealed prices ranging from $105-$113 for the A12-9800E APU. Pricing on the A10-9700E is a bit more reasonable at $85-$92. Finally, the A6-9500E can be had for under $58.
Overall, we think AMD’s new 35W SKUs, though long overdue, will be a welcome addition to the company’s line of A-series APUs.
Bristol Ridge
Cores
Base / Boost Clock
Graphics
GPU CU /
Max Frequency
TDP
A12-9800E
4
3.1 / 3.8GHz
Radeon R7
8 / 900MHz
35W
A10-9700E
4
3.0 / 3.5GHz
Radeon R7
6 / 847MHz
35W
A6-9500E
2
3.0 / 3.4GHz
Radeon R5
4 / 800MHz
35W
A comparison of how the graphics subsystem performs relative to the Intel graphics on Kaby Lake as well might be interesting.
Nothing too exciting there, Bristol is still based on the Excavator architecture and 28nm process, which means it will have passable CPU performance and rank near the bottom of the CPU charts.
Raven Ridge (Ryzen-Vega) is what I'd save the excitement for. Should be a substantial step forward for APUs.
But you're comparing apples to oranges. The high end stuff will always be on the charts, but entry level also has a place. Plus, I'd like to see, how, say, the APU graphics performance holds up to the current entry level cards... and again, to the Intel HD stuff.
Agreed on Ryzen-Vega, though. That is definitely something I'd also love to see fill in. But, we've got to wait for those to be available.
Each has its own market segment, I suppose.
Whats odd is Raven Ridge has been slated for end of the year. The Bristol Ridge release seems pointless, not sure what AMD is thinking here.
https://www.newegg.com/Product/ProductList.aspx?Submit=ENE&N=100007671%2050001028%20600438200%20601295134%20601294614%208000&IsNodeId=1&bop=And&order=PRICE&page=1
Maybe clear out as much as they can from whats left in their OEM channel, so they dont have dead stock sitting around when Raven Ridge hits and repeat the mistakes of Llano?
Probably the issues are that (1) Raven Ridge will initially debut as mobile only, and won't be available for the desktop until sometime next year, and (2) when Raven Ridge first appears for the desktop, AMD will offer 4 core versions that will be more expensive than any of the Bristol Ridge chips.