AMD Bristol Ridge 35W A-Series APUs Finally Hit Store Shelves

by
8 Comments

Originally launched earlier this year, AMD’s 7th Generation Bristol processors were expected to ship in both 65W and 35W flavors but, much to the chagrin of small form factor system builders, only the 65W SKUs have been available until now.

AMD has finally rectified the situation by offering a trio of new energy-efficient 35W A-series APUs to the public in the form of the A6-9500E, A10-9700E, and A12-9800E. The "E" designation signifies that these are the low-power 35W TDP models. These new low-watt APUs have all the same features as their 65W counterparts: core count, stream processors, and on-board Radeon graphics all remain the same.

The difference, aside from the lower power draw, is the reduced CPU / GPU clock speeds. Base clock speeds were reduced by 500MHz on both the A6-9500E and the A10-9700E. The higher-end A12-9800E dropped by 800MHz. Boost clock speeds fared better, seeing a reduction of just 300-400MHz. Clock speeds on the integrated Radeon graphics were reduced by almost 20% as well.

A quick search revealed prices ranging from $105-$113 for the A12-9800E APU. Pricing on the A10-9700E is a bit more reasonable at $85-$92. Finally, the A6-9500E can be had for under $58.

Overall, we think AMD’s new 35W SKUs, though long overdue, will be a welcome addition to the company’s line of A-series APUs.

Bristol Ridge

Cores

Base / Boost Clock

Graphics

GPU CU /

Max Frequency

TDP

A12-9800E

4

3.1 / 3.8GHz

Radeon R7

8 / 900MHz

35W

A10-9700E

4

3.0 / 3.5GHz

Radeon R7

6 / 847MHz

35W

A6-9500E

2

3.0 / 3.4GHz

Radeon R5

4 / 800MHz

35W

8 comments
  • King_V
    I'd really love to see a performance test of these, as well as the non-E versions, to other entry-level CPUs, and how they stack up to the existing processors on the hierarchy chart.

    A comparison of how the graphics subsystem performs relative to the Intel graphics on Kaby Lake as well might be interesting.
  • InvalidError
    Anonymous said:
    I'd really love to see a performance test of these, as well as the non-E versions, to other entry-level CPUs, and how they stack up to the existing processors on the hierarchy chart.

    Nothing too exciting there, Bristol is still based on the Excavator architecture and 28nm process, which means it will have passable CPU performance and rank near the bottom of the CPU charts.

    Raven Ridge (Ryzen-Vega) is what I'd save the excitement for. Should be a substantial step forward for APUs.
  • King_V
    Well, I'd definitely like to see more of the lower-end Ryzen chips on the hierarchy chart as well. However, I thought that the new A-8/10/12 CPUs would be equal to or better than the already existing ones, and the already existing ones are on the 4th tier (on par with 1st gen i5 and i7).

    But you're comparing apples to oranges. The high end stuff will always be on the charts, but entry level also has a place. Plus, I'd like to see, how, say, the APU graphics performance holds up to the current entry level cards... and again, to the Intel HD stuff.

    Agreed on Ryzen-Vega, though. That is definitely something I'd also love to see fill in. But, we've got to wait for those to be available.

    Each has its own market segment, I suppose.
