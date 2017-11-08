AMD's Raja Koduri Goes To Intel To Build Graphics Cards

On the heels of his exit from AMD, Raja Koduri has found work at Intel, heading a newly formed division called the Core and Visual Computing Group. This new group's purpose is to develop new Intel high-end discrete graphics cards.

The news comes less than 24 hours after AMD confirmed Koduri’s departure, and many speculated what would be next for the former AMD GPU figurehead. With Intel’s recent shocking announcement of Kaby Lake-H chips featuring AMD GPUs, the idea that Koduri would be trading in his red shirt for a blue one wasn’t out of the realm of possibility. Now, Intel has confirmed that Raja would indeed be joining Intel in its quest to drive its iGPU and discrete GPU segments.

“Intel today announced the appointment of Raja Koduri as Intel chief architect, senior vice president of the newly formed Core and Visual Computing Group, and general manager of a new initiative to drive edge computing solutions,” stated the press release. “In this position, Koduri will expand Intel’s leading position in integrated graphics for the PC market with high-end discrete graphics solutions for a broad range of computing segments.”

The announcement is as significant as it is vague. It points to an even bigger Intel investment in the GPU market, and Koduri could have a beefier budget than he had at AMD, but it's unclear exactly what this group will be making.

The release mentions that the Core and Visual Computing Group is a "new initiative to drive edge computing solutions" and that it will "unify and expand differentiated IP across computing, graphics, media, imaging and machine intelligence capabilities for the client and data center segments, artificial intelligence, and emerging opportunities like edge computing." That's incredibly broad and could mean almost anything; the language is certainly inclusive (and vague) enough to hint at (or at least not rule out) GPUs for gaming-oriented PC graphics cards or for AI data centers.

One also wonders if and how Koduri will poach his best brains from AMD and bring them to Intel. "If," because it's unclear if he needs to build a team or if Intel already has a bevy of engineers ready to execute on the complete picture; and "how" because, presumably, there are non-compete agreements littering the halls of both companies.

There are many questions left unanswered. We've reached out to AMD for further comment, as well as Intel to see what immediate other details the company is ready to provide, if any. What is certain is that AMD lost one of its big names to one of its two toughest competitors.