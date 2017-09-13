AMD's Raja Koduri Takes Q4 Off, Lisa Su Takes The RTG Helm

Raja Koduri, AMD's senior vice president and chief architect of the AMD Radeon Technologies Group (RTG), has announced that he is taking leave for through the fourth quarter of this year. Koduri recently went on "radio silence" immediately following the launch of the company's Vega lineup, which spawned a rash of theories on Reddit and enthusiast forums.

AMD's RTG group has faced quite a bit of criticism following the Vega launch, largely due to pricing and shortages, and the lack of a cohesive response from the company has been a bit frustrating for the enthusiast community. Many in the enthusiast community attributed Koduri's absence to the delayed AMD response. Koduri later responded with a series of tweets explaining that he was attending a wedding in India. He also addressed many of the questions raised by the community.

Last night, TweakTown reported that Koduri had taken leave through the end of the fourth quarter, which was later confirmed by PC Perspective. PC Perspective also got its mitts on Koduri's internal letter to his team outlining his reasons for taking leave, which you can find below.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su will step into Koduri's role during his absence, so it's obvious that RTG is in good hands. As noted in his letter, Koduri will return in December. Notably, Koduri cites a "new wave of product excitement" in early 2018 as one of the key reasons for the timing of his extended vacation, so we might have something to look forward to early next year.

Here's the full text from Koduri's memo: