AMD's Stock Plummets, Worst Single-Day Drop In More Than A Decade
AMD reported its quarterly earnings yesterday after the stock market closed, but the company's stock began plunging almost immediately in after hours trading. Now, twelve hours later, AMD has suffered its biggest single-day decline in more 12 years. At the time of publication, AMD's stock has fallen 24.38% to $10.35 per share, which is close to the 26.2% loss it experienced on January 11, 2005.
AMD has had a banner year to this point (it wasn't long ago that we covered its 330% gain), and overall the company quadrupled its share price last year. AMD reported strong results that were in line with expectations, but the fickle stock market punished the company after it revealed lower-than-expected margins and relatively low Q2 margin guidance. AMD reported a 33% margin for Q2, which is only slightly lower than the 34% it posted in Q1.
AMD reported $984 million in revenue (up 18% year over year) and a $29 million net operating loss (down from $73 million year over year) as it claws its way back to profitability. The company also reported an 18% revenue increase due to Ryzen and GPU sales.
Notably, AMD has shipped Ryzen processors for only one month of the quarter, and it also has Vega slated for release in Q2. AMD's Naples platform will also help contribute moving forward, and market share gains in the lucrative data center segment will be a key growth driver in the future. AMD's Ryzen 3 processors are also slated for the second half of the year, which could help boost sales volume.
AMD did a great job but I think people forget how big Intel is. I've had people telling me that Intel is done for and all sorts of <mod edit> like that. I was nice and didn't laugh in their face.
Yes, as gamers we think we're all that matters but there are a ton of companies that trust Intel for their workstations and servers. So one OK product from AMD isn't going to dethrone Intel anytime soon.
This however is just the stock market and honestly doesn't honestly reflect how well AMD is doing (especially this little slice in time).
Fifteen months ago it was less than $2/share, and it has flown over $15/share in the last few months. The technical term for that is "irrational exuberance"
On a completely related note, a 'general survey' of Passmark submissions for Q1-2017 reports that AMD clawed-back 2% market share from Intel. It's a good start.
Just look at the longer graph over a year or more. It slowly rises on average, then around FEBRUARY 2017 with the hype train going full speed there's a big jump which is sustained through product launch until we have enough numbers to crunch then BAM!!
Of course VEGA is coming as well, and the SERVER market has interesting things. I do think AMD's stock will be about 50% higher in a couple years but I can't afford to invest directly.
Stocks are bought based on future estimated values and sometimes over-bought. So all that you mentioned must've been already priced into the value of the stock. Also sometimes stock prices are manipulated in many ways to make specific people more money.
