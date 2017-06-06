‘Arizona Sunshine’ On PSVR Gets AIM Controller Mode With Two-Handed Weapons Only

Vertigo Games and Jaywalker Entertainment are gearing up for the third platform release for Arizona Sunshine. The game was originally developed for the HTC Vive, and before the game made its debut in December, the developers added support for the Oculus Rift platform. Following the success of the PC VR versions of Arizona Sunshine, the developers sought to bring the game to Sony’s PlayStation VR platform.

In Mid-May, Vertigo Games and Jaywalker Entertainment revealed that Arizona Sunshine would land on the PSVR platform at the end of June. The two companies also revealed that the console version of the game would have a distinct advantage over the two PC versions: Arizona Sunshine on PSVR supports the recently released PSVR Aim Controller to help immerse you deeper into the zombie-infested desert environment.

Sony’s PSVR Aim Controller is a fantastic peripheral for first-person shooters in VR, so its support is welcome. However, the controller requires two hands to operate, which limits the types of weapons you can use with it. The PSVR Aim Controller is also the approximate shape of a rifle, which means it’s not suited for simulating handguns—of which there are many in the PC version of Arizona Sunshine.

Vertigo Games and Jaywalker Entertainment knew that handguns wouldn’t fly with the Aim Controller, so the developers created a mode for the game that removes all single-handed weapons. The Aim Controller mode features 13 new two-handed weapons that you’ll find scattered around the world right from the beginning.

You won’t need to own a PSVR Aim Controller to enjoy Arizona Sunshine on PSVR, although, the experience would be arguably enhanced if you had one. Arizona Sunshine on PSVR also support traditional gamepads and Move controllers.

Vertigo Games and Jaywalker Entertainment said that Arizona Sunshine would be available on the PlayStation Store on June 27. The game supports standard PS4 and PS4 Pro consoles. The developers didn’t announce special support for the more powerful Pro version, which isn’t surprising after the backlash they received for favoring Intel processors in the original launch version of Arizona Sunshine.

