'Arizona Sunshine' Horde Modes Goes On The Move With Free 'Undead Valley' Update

Vertigo Games released a free update to Arizona Sunshine that adds a new map that changes the template for horde mode. In all previous horde maps, you had to hold your ground. In Undead Valley, holding your ground is a recipe for doom.

Vertigo Games launched the long-awaited Arizona Sunshine (we had our first glimpse in January 2016) in December 2016, and it quickly became one of the fastest-selling VR games to date. Within one month, Vertigo Games raked in more than $1.4 million in sales. The game’s release wasn’t without controversy, though. Vertigo Games received harsh criticism for locking horde mode and the top graphics settings out unless you owned a brand-new Intel i7 processor. The developer tried to justify the move by explaining that it couldn’t guarantee smooth gameplay without the best CPU on the market, but it ultimately backed down and patched the game to allow everyone who bought the game the opportunity to play the full experience if they wish—framerate be damned.

Arizona Sunshine’s horde mode is a single-player or co-op survival mode that tests your ability to withstand a never-ending onslaught of “Freds” (Arizona Sunshine’s nickname for zombies.) The original horde mode maps put you and up to three buddies in a stationary location to hold while you fight for your life. After each progressive wave of “Freds,” you get a limited number of supplies for the next round, including ammo, weapons, and health packs.

Not so in the Undead Valley map.

Arizona Sunshine’s new horde mode map changes the notion of horde mode. If you stick to the mantra of “holding down the fort,” you may last a few waves, but you’ll soon run out of ammo. Weapons and ammo caches get refilled when a new wave starts, but they're spread out on the map, and the ammo boxes that are closest to you don’t get replenished, so don’t expect to stay in one place for long. You must explore your surroundings to find weapons and ammo. You also have to look for keys that unlock doors so you can progress further through the map. Once you find a key, you should make your way through the “Freds” as soon as possible to find the next door to open.

That's not to say it's possible to win. No matter how skilled you are at shooting, and how savvy you are at avoiding the “Freds,” you will always succumb to their never-ending waves. The best you can hope for is a spot at the top of the leaderboards. Undead Valley gives you a new shot at landing a spot at the top.

The Arizona Sunshine Undead Valley update rolled out the morning of April 20, 2017. Everyone who owns the game on Oculus Home and Steam should have the update already. If you haven’t purchased the game, it’s available on both platforms for $40.