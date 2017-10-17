Asrock Launches Mini-ITX X299 Motherboard

asrock_x299E-ITX-ac_2

asrock_x299E-ITX-ac_main

asrock_x299E-ITX-ac_1

asrock_x299E-ITX-ac_3 asrock_x299E-ITX-ac_2

asrock_x299E-ITX-ac_main

asrock_x299E-ITX-ac_1

asrock_x299E-ITX-ac_3

Asrock announced a mini-ITX motherboard based on Intel’s Z299 chipset. Those of you who have been chomping at the bit to build an ultra powerful PC with an itty-bitty footprint will most definitely be interested in this motherboard announcement.



The Asrock X299E-ITX/ac has all the go-fast goodies you’ve come to expect from an Intel X299 powered motherboard, including support for Intel's latest Core X-Series LGA 2066 processors and quad-channel memory support up to 4,000+ OC. Upon closer inspection, notice that the company was able to uniquely position the motherboard's DDR4 memory slots by using SODIMM slots instead of standard full-size 288-pin memory modules.



This 10-layer PCB motherboard also features a steel-reinforced PCI-E 3.0 x16 slot, triple PCIe Gen3 x4 Ultra M.2 slots, dual USB 3.1 Gen2 (Type-A + Type-C), 7.1 channel HD audio, dual Intel Ethernet ports, 802.11ac WiFi, and a digital PWM design.



Other features include premium 60A power chokes, Nichicon 12K black capacitors, aluminum alloy heatsinks, and matte black PCB. Asrock's full HD UEFI features include EZ Mode, My Favorites, Instant Flash, Internet Flash, and Easy RAID Installer, to name a few. Asrock also includes its proprietary A-Tuning, RGB LED, and XFast LAN software.



The icing on this mini-ITX motherboard’s cake is Asrock's collaboration with Bitspower to develop an optional full-cover water cooling block designed specifically for the X299E-ITX/ac. According to the company, this water block is able to dissipate heat for both CPU and MOSFETs up to 300W.



Although no details on pricing and availability were made available at the time of press, we did find this motherboard listed on Newegg for $400, although it's currently listed as “out of stock.”



