ASRock’s X399 Taichi Is Ready For Threadripper

First spotted at Computex 2017, ASRock’s new Ryzen Threadripper-compatible X399 Taichi is now available for pre-order.

In addition to its gargantuan 4,094-pin TR4 LGA socket, the ASRock X399 Taichi also boasts eight DIMM slots with quad-channel memory support, 64 PCI-E lanes, triple M.2 slots, steel-reinforced PCI-E slots that support four-way SLI or CrossFire graphics card configurations, and 7.1 channel HD audio with gold audio jacks.

Those of you who plan to overclock your new Threadripper processor will be delighted to learn that the X399 Taichi features an additional external base clock generator that supports PCIe frequency overclocking. According to ASRock, although this provides a wider range of frequencies and allows for higher, more stable overclocking, the Hyper BCLK Engine III is mainly for extreme overclocking. In fact, the company warns that some features, including certain storage device functions, may be disabled when doing BCLK overclocking.





Beyond that, this motherboard also features an eight-layer, high density glass fabric PCB, 11-power-phase design, BIOS flashback button, dual Intel ethernet ports, and dual band 802.11ac Wi-Fi. Its "Super Alloy" features consist of aluminum alloy heatsinks, premium 60Hz power chokes, Nichicon 12k black capacitors, and, of course, customizable RGB lighting functionality capable of displaying 16.8 million colors and a number of lighting effects, all controlled by ASRock's RGB LED utility.

You can pre-order the X399 Taichi at Newegg for $340; the motherboard is set to debut on August 10.

