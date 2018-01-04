ASRock's Bringing A Pair Of Motherboards, SFF PC To CES 2018

by

  • asrock_x399M_taichi
  • asrock_x299M_extreme4
  • DeskMini_GTX_main
  • DeskMini_GTX_2
  • DeskMini_GTX_1
  • DeskMini_GTX_3

Leading up to CES 2018, ASRrock has announced its intentions to showcase a pair of new Micro ATX motherboards and a small form factor PC at the show.

The X399M Taichi is the world’s first Micro ATX Threadripper motherboard. The company has managed to fit a massive 4,094-pin TR4 LGA socket, four DIMM slots with quad-channel memory support, 64 PCI-E lanes, triple M.2 slots, three full speed steel-reinforced PCI-E X16 slots that support multi-GPU configurations, dual band 802.11ac WiFi, and 7.1 channel HD audio, all into a 244 x 244mm area.

ASRock says its X299M Extreme4 motherboard supports all LGA 2066 Intel Core X-Series processors. This Micro ATX motherboard also supports quad-channel memory up to DDR4 4200+(OC), and is equipped with an an 11 power phase design, and two full speed steel-reinforced PCI-E X16 slots.

Features common to both motherboards include an 8 layer PCB design featuring four sets of two ounce copper inner layers, dual Intel Gigabit LAN, USB3.1 Gen2 Type A and Type-C, Ultra M.2 slot supporting up to Type 22110 NVMe SSD, and 7.1 CH HD audio with content protection.

Finally, we have the Z370 DeskMini GTX small form factor PC that features one of the company's brand new Micro STX motherboards. Measuring just 213 x 155 x 82mm, this mini PC supports Intel's LGA 1151 Core Series processors, two SODIMM DDR4-2400MHz memory slots, USB3.1 Gen2 Type A and Type-C ports, and a discrete MXM slot with Type A/B/B+ that can be equipped with up to GeForce GTX 1080 GPUs. The motherboard also features an RGB LED header.

That is all the information we have at this time. It looks like we'll have to wait for CES 2018 for more details on features such as storage options, connectivity, pricing and availability.



X399M Taichi

X299M Extreme4

Z370 Desk Mini GTX

Chipset

X399

X299


CPU Support

AMD Ryzen Threadripper

LGA 2066 Intel Core X-Series

LGA 1151 Intel Core Series

Memory

Quad Channel DDR4 3600+(OC)

DDR4 4200+(OC)

DDR4 2400 SODIMM x2

Expansion Slots

3

1

USB

USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A

USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C

Audio

7.1 CH HD Audio (Realtek ALC1220 Audio Codec)

LAN

Dual Intel Gigabit LAN

Intel Gigabit LAN

Wireless

Dual band 802.11ac WiFi

N/A

1 x M.2 (key E 2230) Slot for Wi-Fi + BT Module

Dimensions

244 x 244mm

213 x 155 x 82mm

About the author
Steven Lynch
Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
1 comment
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • trevor_dennis
    I've been waiting for an Asrock Fatal1ty x299 Professional Gaming i9 XE since the end of October or my build. To be fair, I initially ordered the non XE with the smaller VRM heatsink and changed the order when the XE version was announced, but that was still an age ago. So it is a relief that the new X299 board is Micro ATX, and not superseding a build I haven't even got yet. I'm in New Zealand for what that is worth.
    0
1 comments
Most Popular
  1. EVGA Z370 FTW Motherboard Review
  2. Colorful Introduces iGame GTX 1080 Ti RNG Edition, Other New Products
  3. EVGA X299 Dark Motherboard Supports WinXP, Available For Members Only
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Shopsavvy sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.