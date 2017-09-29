Asrock Rolls Out A Slew Of New Z370 Motherboards

by

  • Z370 Taichi(L1)
  • Fatal1ty Z370 Professional Gaming i7(L1)
  • Z370 Pro4(L1)
  • Z370 Extreme4(L1)
  • Z370 Killer SLIac(L1)

Asrock announced a Z370 powered motherboard for just about every occasion. Overclocking? Check. Gaming, VR and multi-GPU? Check. High-End Desktop? Check. Asrock’s Z370 series motherboards seem to have something for everyone.

Features common among these Z370 motherboards include support for Intel's 8th Generation Core i7 processors,  Intel Optane storage and memory, ASRock Hyper DDR4 technology, and high-density glass fabric PCB construction.

The company has added an improved power phase design for smoother CPU power delivery, Ultra M.2 slots, front USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C header,  steel-reinforced PCI-E slots, 7.1 channel HD audio, dual Intel Ethernet ports, support for Intel's built-in UHD graphics, and a BIOS flashback button.

Lastly, these motherboards, with the exception of the Z370 Pro4, are equipped with customizable RGB lighting and a number of lighting effects, all controlled by Asrock's RGB LED utility.

Pro gamers will no doubt gravitate towards the Fatal1ty Z370 Professional Gaming i7 for its extensive list of gamer-centric features. The included SLI HB bridge makes the Asrock Taichi, Killer SLI, and Killer SLI/ac motherboards well-suited for VR gaming and multi-GPU systems. The company hasn’t forgotten about high-end desktop users. The Z370 Pro4 and Z370 Extreme4 motherboards have everything, feature-wise, that you can ask for.

The only thing missing is information on pricing and availability. Which we have requested.

AsrockFatal1ty Z370 Professional Gaming i7TaichiKiller SLI
Killer SLI/ac		Z370
Extreme4		Z370 Pro4
CPU8th Generation Intel Core Processors
ChipsetIntel Z370
MemoryDual Channel DDR4 Memory
GraphicsIntel UHD Graphics Built-in Visuals
Slots3 x PCIe 3.0 x16
2 x PCIe 3.0 x1		3 x PCIe 3.0 x16
2 x PCIe 3.0 x1		2 x PCIe 3.0 x16
4 x PCIe 3.0 x1		3 x PCIe 3.0 x16
4 x PCIe 3.0 x1		2 x PCIe 3.0 x16
3 x PCIe 3.0 x1
1x PCIe
Storage6 x SATA3 6.0 Gb/s
2 x Ultra M.2 Sockets 		6 x SATA3 6.0 Gb/s
2 x SATA3 3.0 Gb/s
2 x Ultra M.2 Sockets 		6 x SATA3 6.0 Gb/s
2 x Ultra M.2 Sockets 		6 x SATA3 6.0 Gb/s
2 x SATA3 3.0 Gb/s
2 x Ultra M.2 Sockets 		6 x SATA3 6.0 Gb/s
2 x Ultra M.2 Sockets
LAN10 Gigabit LAN Gigabit LAN
WirelessIntel 802.11ac WiFiN/A
AudioRealtek 7.1 CH HD Audio
Form FactorATX
About the author
Steven Lynch
Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
1 comment
    Your comment
  • mattkiss
    I really liked the Z270 Taichi when it came out, but decided to wait for Coffee Lake/Z370. Looks like the Z370 Taichi drops the chipset-connected PCIE x16 (x4 speed) slot down to x1, loses an internal 10-pin Thunderbolt 3 header, and loses 2 SATA ports. Kinda sucks b/c I keep computers awhile and like having the extra connectors and expansion capabilities. Perhaps Steve can reach out to ASRock and ask them the reasons for these changes on the Taichi from Z270 to Z370.

    I do like the change of the chipset heatsink from the square shape to the gear shape. Makes it consistent w/ the X299 and X399 Taichi models.
    0
1 comments
Most Popular
  1. Intel Coffee Lake Vs. Ryzen: A Side-By-Side Comparison
  2. Intel Coffee Lake Vs. Kaby Lake: A Side-By-Side Comparison
  3. No, Coffee Lake Will Not Run In Z270 Motherboards (And Here’s Why)
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices