PC Reqs, New Features Detailed For 'Assassin's Creed: Origins'

The next chapter in the Assassin’s Creed series arrives later this month, and before you pick it up, make sure your PC meets the minimum or recommended hardware specs, which Ubisoft just released to the public.

Even though the Ubisoft Montreal team is charge of the main development process, the PC variant is the result of a collaboration with Ubisoft’s Kiev division. According to producer Jose Araiza, the Kiev team worked with Ubisoft Montreal “while the game features were being designed,” which allowed the implementation for multiple PC-specific perks such as keyboard and mouse control, adjustable field of view, multi-monitor gameplay, and 21:9 aspect ratio support.







In accordance with the specs, Araiza mentioned that the minimum requirements will let you play the game only at 720p resolution and 30 frames per second. If you have an expensive build that surpasses the requirements, you can even play the in 4K. In addition to the chart below, the studio also released a set of supported controllers and GPUs.

Assassin's Creed: Origins

Minimum (720p, 30 fps) Recommended CPU Intel Core i5-2400S (Sandy Bridge, 3.3 GHz)

AMD FX-6350 (Vishera, 3.9 GHz) Intel Core i7-3770 (Ivy Bridge, 3.4 GHz)

AMD FX-8350 (Vishera, 4.0 GHz) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 660

AMD Radeon R9 270 Nvidia GeForce GTX 760

AMD Radeon R9 280X RAM 6 GB 8 GB Storage 45 GB 45 GB OS Windows 7 (SP1), 8.1, 10 (64-bit) Windows 7 (SP1), 8.1, 10 (64-bit) DirectX Version 11 11 Input Keyboard and mouse

Xbox 360 controller

Xbox One controller

Xbox Elite controller Keyboard and mouse

Xbox 360 controller

Xbox One controller

Xbox Elite controller Supported GPUs

GeForce GTX 600 series: GTX 680 or better (Recommended settings)

GeForce GTX 700 series: GTX 780 or better (Recommended settings)

GeForce GTX 900 series: GTX 970 or better (Recommended settings)

GeForce GTX 10 series: GTX 1050 or better (Recommended settings)

Radeon 200 series: Radeon R7 270 or better (Minimum settings)

Radeon 300/Fury X series: Radeon R7 370 or better (Recommended settings)

Radeon 400 series: Radeon 460 or better (Recommended settings)

In addition to the requirements, Ubisoft also highlighted some major additions to the PC version of Assassin’s Creed: Origins. For the first time in the series, it will feature an in-game benchmark mode so that you can see how your hardware stacks up against other players. There’s also an “in-game performance analysis” system that tracks framerate as well as CPU and GPU usage so that you can see their overall performance. This should allow you to make better changes in the Options menu so that you can get the game running at a specified resolution and/or framerate.



There’s also something called Dynamic Resolution Rendering that allows the game to adjust its resolution in order to meet a target framerate, such as 30, 45, or 60 frames per second. However, you can choose to turn this off by unchecking the Adaptive Quality option. You can also choose an uncapped framerate or limit it to 30, 45, 60, or 90 frames per second.





At launch, a Day 1 update will be available to download, although its exact size is yet to be determined. A one-time online connection is required to activate it on the servers, but you can otherwise choose to play the entire game without an internet connection. Even though some games are already adding support for the new DirectX 12 API, it seems that Ubisoft is still sticking to DirectX 11 for Assassin’s Creed: Origins. Those with multiple GPU setups can’t harness the power of a secondary card, but the company stated that an SLI/Crossfire configuration might be available as a post-launch update.

When the game comes out on October 27, you can purchase a digital copy on Steam or Uplay (a Uplay account is still required on both platforms). For more on Assassin’s Creed: Origins be sure to check out our hands-on impressions from E3.