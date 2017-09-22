Asus Unleashes A B250 Mining Motherboard With 19 PCIe Slots

by
3 Comments

Yes, you read that right. Asus launched a B250 mining motherboard equipped with 19 PCIe slots.

First of all, before we get into this motherboard’s mining-specific features, let’s cover the basics. The Asus B250 Mining Expert supports 6th and 7th Generation Intel Core socket 1151 processors, up to 32GB of DDR4 2,400MHz, Intel HD Graphics support, four SATA 6Gbps headers, Intel's gigabit LAN, USB 3.1, and 8-channel HD audio for those of you that enjoy listening to music while you are mining. All fairly standard stuff.

This motherboard’s mining capabilities is where things get really interesting. Though we have seen mining-specific motherboards in the past support as many as eight PCIe slots, this blockchain beast offers more than double that amount with a total of 19 PCIe slots. This allows miners to utilize up to eight Radeon and eight GeForce graphics cards simultaneously.


In order to supply enough power to all those GPUs, Asus equipped the B250 Mining Expert motherboard with three separate 24-pin power supply connectors. Each connector is assigned to a block of PCIe slots, making it easier to upgrade as you add graphics cards to your mining rig.

Built-in PCIe slot state detection allow you to see the status of every slot in real time. This takes the guess work out of troubleshooting your mining rig. Asus has also added a boatload of decoupling capacitors (19 total) to ensure your GPUs get the power they need for reliable operation. Also, B250 Mining Expert has a special "Mining Mode" that's enabled by default. According to the company, this mode sets the PCI Express speed to PCIe 1.0 and disables the Compatibility Support Module so you get the best stability and compatibility from the moment you boot your system.

The B250 Mining Expert is available now with an MSRP of $150.

Asus

B250 Mining Expert

Form Factor

ATX

Socket

Intel Socket 1151

Chipset

Intel B250

Memory

DDR4 2,400MHz

Memory Slots

2

Max Memory

32GB

PCIe

1 x16

18 x1

SATA III

4 x SATA 6Gbps

LAN

Intel Gbe

I/O

1x HDMI

1x RJ45

4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports

2 x USB 2.0/1.1 ports

3 x Audio jacks support 8-channel audio output

1 x USB 2.0 / 1.1 onboard connector

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 onboard connector

Price

$150

About the author
Steven Lynch
Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
3 comments
    Your comment
  • derekullo
    I'm torn between making a mining rig with the above or buying an Antminer S9.

    The mining rig with Geforce 1070s has some resale value once they become obsolete for mining versus the Antminer S9 having close to no resale value once it becomes unprofitable, although from what I'm hearing that may take a while.
    0
  • dstarr3
    Aw. I was expecting, like, a three-foot-long motherboard with full-size slots all the way down. You're not putting this in a normal case anyway.
    1
  • Rookie_MIB
    I wonder how this would also work for a folding rig? I can imagine that the workloads are pretty similar, and instead of mining for profit, we could instead contribute better to the dominance of Toms Hardware folding team in the annual Toms/Anand folding battle.

    Either that or you could make the mother of all PFSense routers...
    0
3 comments
Most Popular
  1. Hurricane Irma Delays MSI Motherboard Shipments
  2. New ‘Best PC Build’ Competition Now Underway
  3. ASRock's X299 OC Formula Targets Professional Overclockers
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices