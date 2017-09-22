Asus Unleashes A B250 Mining Motherboard With 19 PCIe Slots
Yes, you read that right. Asus launched a B250 mining motherboard equipped with 19 PCIe slots.
First of all, before we get into this motherboard’s mining-specific features, let’s cover the basics. The Asus B250 Mining Expert supports 6th and 7th Generation Intel Core socket 1151 processors, up to 32GB of DDR4 2,400MHz, Intel HD Graphics support, four SATA 6Gbps headers, Intel's gigabit LAN, USB 3.1, and 8-channel HD audio for those of you that enjoy listening to music while you are mining. All fairly standard stuff.
This motherboard’s mining capabilities is where things get really interesting. Though we have seen mining-specific motherboards in the past support as many as eight PCIe slots, this blockchain beast offers more than double that amount with a total of 19 PCIe slots. This allows miners to utilize up to eight Radeon and eight GeForce graphics cards simultaneously.
In order to supply enough power to all those GPUs, Asus equipped the B250 Mining Expert motherboard with three separate 24-pin power supply connectors. Each connector is assigned to a block of PCIe slots, making it easier to upgrade as you add graphics cards to your mining rig.
Built-in PCIe slot state detection allow you to see the status of every slot in real time. This takes the guess work out of troubleshooting your mining rig. Asus has also added a boatload of decoupling capacitors (19 total) to ensure your GPUs get the power they need for reliable operation. Also, B250 Mining Expert has a special "Mining Mode" that's enabled by default. According to the company, this mode sets the PCI Express speed to PCIe 1.0 and disables the Compatibility Support Module so you get the best stability and compatibility from the moment you boot your system.
The B250 Mining Expert is available now with an MSRP of $150.
Asus
B250 Mining Expert
Form Factor
ATX
Socket
Intel Socket 1151
Chipset
Intel B250
Memory
DDR4 2,400MHz
Memory Slots
2
Max Memory
32GB
PCIe
1 x16
18 x1
SATA III
4 x SATA 6Gbps
LAN
Intel Gbe
I/O
1x HDMI
1x RJ45
4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports
2 x USB 2.0/1.1 ports
3 x Audio jacks support 8-channel audio output
1 x USB 2.0 / 1.1 onboard connector
1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 onboard connector
Price
$150
The mining rig with Geforce 1070s has some resale value once they become obsolete for mining versus the Antminer S9 having close to no resale value once it becomes unprofitable, although from what I'm hearing that may take a while.
Either that or you could make the mother of all PFSense routers...