Asus Radeon RX 580 Dual Series Are Overclocked And Ready To Go

Asus announced the retail launch of its Radeon RX 580 Dual series. These new graphics cards are overclocked from the factory sporting core speeds of 1,380MHz for the Dual RX580-O8G and Dual RX580-O4G, and 1,360MHz on the Dual RX580-4G. Specifications for the Radeon RX 580 include 36 compute units, 32 ROPs, 2304 Stream Processors, 6 TFLOPS of processing power, 42.880 GP/s Peak Pixel Fill-Rate, 192.960 GT/s Peak Texture Fill-Rate, 144 Texture Units and a 5.7 billion transistor count.

As with most Radeon 500 series cards, these ASUS offerings also support bridgeless CrossFire for using more than one GPU simultaneously, AMD FreeSync Technology that eliminates image tears and choppiness, and AMD Eyefinity for a panoramic multi-screen gaming experience that supports up to five monitors. You also get dual HDMI 2.0 ports for connecting a VR headset and monitor simultaneously.

From the press release:

The Asus Dual RX 580 series provides the perfect blend of graphics performance and design that is ideal for both VR and esports gaming. These new graphics cards are capable of delivering HD resolution gaming with ultra-settings, bringing new levels of performance to the market at an affordable cost. The Asus RX 580 Dual series are engineered with advanced cooling and reliability features to deliver outstanding gaming performance.

All Dual RX 580 series graphics cards come with a custom designed cooler featuring dual heatpipes and two dual Wing-Blade 0dB fans that spin down completely when the cards are idling or under light loads, such as web browsing, watching movies, or playing less-demanding games. The fans are also IP5X-certified for dust resistance. All Dual Series models are built using Asus Auto-Extreme technology, a fully automated manufacturing process that ensures consistent quality.

On the software front, each RX 580 Dual series graphics card includes GPU Tweak II for one click performance tweaking and a one-year XSplit Gamecaster license.

Asus Radeon RX 580 Dual Series gaming graphics cards are available now at various resellers in North America with suggested MSRP of $209.99 for the Radeon RX 580 O4G, and $234.99 for the Radeon RX 580 O8G. Pricing for the Radeon RX 580 4G was not available at press time.