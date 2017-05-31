Login | Sign Up
Asus Debuts The ROG Swift PG35VQ, A WQHD HDR Display With G-Sync

by
3 Comments

Here at Computex, Asus unveiled a new high-resolution HDR gaming monitor called the ROG Swift PG35VQ.

The new display is a 35” curved gaming monitor that features both quantum-dot and high dynamic range (HDR) technology. With a resolution of 3440 x 1440 and an 1800R curvature, this panel sports an ultra-fast 200Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync.


The LED backlighting is controlled dynamically across 512 zones within the panel, with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Furthermore, the individual zones reduce the light bleeding and make the image “pop” more than a traditional monitor with a single backlight. It almost makes a traditional SDR monitor appear hazy--we were able to see the PG35VQ matched up against a similarly sized SDR display, and the difference was abundantly clear.

The Asus Swift PG35VQ doesn’t have a price or launch date yet. However, Nvidia’s product manager for G-Sync, Vijay Sharma, said that current monitors of this caliber run about $1,000. This means the PG35VQ will likely cost even more.

About the author
Derek Forrest

Derek Forrest is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes hardware news and reviews gaming desktops and laptops.

Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
3 comments
    Your comment
  • cl-justin
    This is sick, might being getting this over the PG27UQ
    0
  • DarkSable
    THIS.

    THIS is the monitor I've been waiting for manufacturers to make.
    0
  • Dantte
    And there it is, my dream monitor... the only thing that worries me is the pixel response (spec not shown). With a 200Hz refresh, a high response is really going to hurt the image in faster games (FPS) and you'll get ghosting. On a good note I did see a AU spec for a similar AU panel; VA, UWQHD, 200Hz, HDR10, Qdot, etc (so probably the same one) that had 1ms response, and if it is the same panel then this thing is going to be a beast!
    0
3 comments
