Login | Sign Up
Search

ATP Electronics Rolls Out New DDR4-2666 Server Memory

by
2 Comments

ATP Electronics announced the launch of its new low-power DDR4 memory for Intel’s Xeon Scalable processor platform and 8th generation (Coffee Lake) Core series processors.

ATP’s memory operates at DDR4-2666MHz and features kits up to 32GB for RDIMM (registered dual in-line memory). Unbuffered DDR4-2666MHz modules are also available in SODIMM and UDIMM (ECC and Non-ECC) kits up to 16GB.

Operating at just 1.2V, this memory features the lowest power consumption in the market today, the company stated, making it ideal for use in high-performance computing applications such as networking storage systems, network attached storage (NAS) servers, cloud servers, and industrial systems.

ATP uses 10-layer PCB in the construction of its memory modules and also adds an extra .03mm layer of gold plating to the 288 contact pins for added strength and better signal quality.

Pricing and availability were not available at the time of press. We have reached out to the company for more information.

TypeSpeedVoltageHeightTemperatureDensity
RDIMM2666MT/s1.2V31.25mm0 - 85°C 4GB / 8GB / 16GB / 32GB
ECC UDIMM2666MT/s1.2V31.25mm0 - 85°C 4GB / 8GB / 16GB
ECC SODIMM2666MT/s1.2V30mm0 - 85°C 4GB / 8GB / 16GB
UDIMM2666MT/s1.2V31.25mm0 - 85°C 4GB / 8GB / 16GB
SODIMM2666MT/s1.2V30mm0 - 85°C 4GB / 8GB / 16GB
About the author
Steven Lynch
Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
2 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • TJ Hooker
    Quote:
    Operating at just 1.2V, this memory features the lowest power consumption in the market today, the company stated [...]

    Am I missing something here? 1.2V is the standard operating voltage for DDR4.
    1
  • bit_user
    Some context would be nice. Unless this is a sponsored article, can you at least compare it to what else is currently available?

    Also, I hadn't heard of ATP. Are they a big player in the server space, or a big white-box memory manufacturer?
    0
2 comments
Most Popular
  1. G.Skill Lays Claim To ‘World’s Fastest’ SO-DIMM Memory Kit For Mini-ITX Motherboards
  2. G.Skill Announces 32GB DDR4-4266MHz Trident Z RGB Memory Kits
  3. G.Skill Greets Coffee Lake With New DDR4 Specs
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Shopsavvy sites
  • © 2017 Purch All Rights Reserved.