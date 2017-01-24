Stoic Seeks $200,000 For 'The Banner Saga 3' On Kickstarter
In April 2016, Stoic released The Banner Saga 2, thanks in part to the studio’s Kickstarter campaign for the original Banner Saga title. The studio asked for $100,000 for the first game--backers gave over $700,000. Now the studio is turning to Kickstarter again to fund the final chapter of the series: The Banner Saga 3.
This time around, the small independent studio is asking for $200,000 in funding. According to the game’s Kickstarter page, the funds would allow the team to use the same resources as it did in the previous games. This includes help from Powerhouse Animation for the game’s cut-scenes, voice-over work from Studio Syrland, and original music from renowned video game composer Austin Wintory.
In order to reach that goal, the campaign has multiple tiers for backer rewards. It starts at $20, which guarantees you a copy of the game on Steam or GOG as well as access to the special Backer Forums and Galleries. You can also add $20 to any backer reward to get the first two games on Steam or GOG as well. Rewards will be delivered in December 2018, but that isn’t necessarily the release date for the game.
The game already has over $38,000 in backer funds, and there’s still plenty of time to get in on the action: the Kickstarter campaign ends March 7.
|Name
|Banner Saga 3
|Type
|Turn-Based Strategy
|Developer
|Stoic
|Publisher
|Versus Evil
|Platforms
|PC/Mac
|Where To Buy
|N/A
|Release Date
|N/A
"I could buy a Porsche with my profits and use crowdfunding for my next game or get a Prius and pay for the next game with profits from the last games"
Nothing is inherently wrong with asking for crowdfunding.
Without Westinghouse backing Tesla we would all be using DC current in our power lines.
Westinghouse believed Tesla had a good idea and gave him money to make it real.
Of course the agreement was mutually beneficial, Westinghouse made money on the deal.
Without Westinghouse crowdfunding, or more appropriately angel investing, into Tesla's idea, it most likely would not have made it to fruition.
The core audience wants to pay them for the game.
If the core audience thought crowdfunding for the 3rd time was a despicable, unethical travesty to gaming then they wouldn't "donate" any money.