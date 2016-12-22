Login | Sign Up
Search

Biostar Reveals Dual-Cooling GeForce Gaming GTX 1050 Ti

by - Source: Cyber Media
7 Comments

Biostar announced the new GeForce Gaming GTX 1050 Ti with the unique Biostar Tank Dual Fan, a bonus pack for World of Tanks players on the title's Asian servers, and other features meant to make the graphics card a "perfect upgrade gift for yourself or a gamer friend" right around the holidays.

Biostar designed the new GeForce Gaming GTX 1050 Ti in collaboration with World of Tanks--much like the two GTX 1060 cards announced in October--to let people fully immerse themselves in the massively multiplayer tank sim. This is shown in the card's specs, which are based on Nvidia's 16nm FinFET Pascal architecture, and the way its dual-fan cooler includes a "gaming tank-shaped stylish design exuding an aggressive feel to the card."

Biostar's newest graphics card boasts 4GB of GDDR5 memory with an effective boost clock rate of 1392MHz. The card is compatible with Nvidia's PhysX, CUDA, and PureVideo HD technologies as well as DirectX 12. (Read more about the performance of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050 & 1050 Ti in our review.) The cooler is also meant to "keep the card running at optimal temperatures while keeping noise levels to a minimum" during World of Tanks sessions.

Biostar priced the GeForce Gaming GTX 1050 Ti at $159. The company didn't provide a release date, but at the time of writing, it wasn't available at the company's sellers in the United States.

Product

Biostar GeForce Gaming GTX 1050 Ti

Base Clock

1290MHz

Boost Clock

1392MHz

Memory Clock

7007MHz

Memory Size

4GB

Memory Type

DDR5

Memory Bus

128-bit

CUDA

768

Interface

Support PCI-E 3.0 x16

Max Resolution

7680 x 4320 @ 60Hz

Output

DVI

HDMI

Display Port

Price

$159

About the author
Nathaniel Mott
Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
This thread is closed for comments
7 comments
    Your comment
  • SR-71 Blackbird
    Cool gimmick design!!!!!!!!!
    1
  • joz
    A gimmick that can't even be seen once installed in most cases. In most cases, and cases, the graphics card is installed with the the fan and heatsink, and fan-shroud...pointed down and out of view.

    swing and a miss biostar!
    0
  • TheAfterPipe
    Yeah but you know someone is going to buy it because of the gimmick.
    2
Display All 7 comments
Most Popular
  1. Colorful’s iGame GTX 1070 X-TOP-8G Advanced Limited Has Three Fans, RGB Lighting, Long Name
  2. AMD Introduces Radeon Instinct Accelerators, One Based On Vega 10
  3. Benchmarking AMD Radeon Chill: Pumping The Brakes On Wasted Power
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices