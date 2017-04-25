Biostar Joins The RX500 Fray With New RX580, RX570, RX550 Cards

After the initial flurry of new graphics cards based off AMD’s Radeon Polaris architecture, Biostar is throwing down its own takes on the RX580, RX570, and RX550.



Biostar is offering the RX580 and RX570 with a traditional blower shroud reference cooler and 256-bit bus. The RX580 will feature 8GB of GDDR5 memory with memory clocked at 8Gbps, and the RX570 will come in both 4GB and 8GB memory sizes.







For those of you looking for aftermarket cooling, Biostar is also offering the RX570 Avenger, which uses the company’s FPS Dual Cooling fan for improved cooling. The Avenger version will also be available in 4GB and 8GB flavors.



Finally, Biostar made an RX550 for those looking for an entry-level card. This will feature a shortened 128-bit bus, require no power connectors, and be available in 2GB and 4GB models.







At this time, Biostar’s RX Polaris cards are only available in China and the Asian Pacific region. Pricing will be revealed soon.

Product Biostar VA5805RV82 Biostar VA5705RV42 Biostar VA5705RV2 Avenger Unnamed Biostar RX550 Stream Processors 2,304 2,048 2,048 512 Base Clock 1,257MHz 1,168MHz 1,168MHz 1,184MHz Boost Clock 1,340MHz 1,244MHz 1,244MHz N/A Memory Size 8GB GDDR5 4GB/8GB GDDR5 4GB/8GB GDDR5 2GB/4GB GDDR5 Memory Clock 8,000MHz 7,000MHz 7,000MHz 7,000MHz Memory Bandwidth 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 128-bit Ports 1 x DVI



2 x HDMI



3 x DisplayPort 1 x DVI



2 x HDMI



2 x DisplayPort

1 x DVI



2 x HDMI



2 x DisplayPort

N/A Power Connectors 8-pin 6-pin 6-pin None



