Biostar Joins The RX500 Fray With New RX580, RX570, RX550 Cards

by

After the initial flurry of new graphics cards based off AMD’s Radeon Polaris architecture, Biostar is throwing down its own takes on the RX580, RX570, and RX550.

Biostar is offering the RX580 and RX570 with a traditional blower shroud reference cooler and 256-bit bus. The RX580 will feature 8GB of GDDR5 memory with memory clocked at 8Gbps, and the RX570 will come in both 4GB and 8GB memory sizes.


For those of you looking for aftermarket cooling, Biostar is also offering the RX570 Avenger, which uses the company’s FPS Dual Cooling fan for improved cooling. The Avenger version will also be available in 4GB and 8GB flavors.

Finally, Biostar made an RX550 for those looking for an entry-level card. This will feature a shortened 128-bit bus, require no power connectors, and be available in 2GB and 4GB models.


At this time, Biostar’s RX Polaris cards are only available in China and the Asian Pacific region. Pricing will be revealed soon.

ProductBiostar VA5805RV82Biostar VA5705RV42Biostar VA5705RV2 AvengerUnnamed Biostar RX550
Stream Processors2,3042,0482,048512
Base Clock1,257MHz1,168MHz1,168MHz1,184MHz
Boost Clock1,340MHz1,244MHz1,244MHzN/A
Memory Size8GB GDDR54GB/8GB GDDR54GB/8GB GDDR52GB/4GB GDDR5
Memory Clock8,000MHz7,000MHz7,000MHz7,000MHz
Memory Bandwidth256-bit256-bit256-bit128-bit
Ports1 x DVI

2 x HDMI

3 x DisplayPort		1 x DVI

2 x HDMI

2 x DisplayPort
1 x DVI

2 x HDMI

2 x DisplayPort
N/A
Power Connectors8-pin6-pin6-pinNone


  • dstarr3
    Have you ever thought to yourself, "Self, I wish we bought more DOA graphics cards." Well, have I got news for you! Biostar!
    0
