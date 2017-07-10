Login | Sign Up
Biostar Adds Another AM4 Crypto Mining Motherboard To Its Lineup

by
9 Comments

Biostar has doubled down on its cryptocurrency mining offerings. Just days after announcing its mining-focused Radeon RX 470D graphics card, the company has followed up the TB350-BTC with the TA320-BTC AM4 motherboard.

Although this board is designed for cryptocurrency mining, it comes with all the features you’ve come to expect on mainstream AM4 motherboards. It supports the latest AMD Ryzen 3, 5, 7, Bristol Ridge, and 7th Generation A-series processors; DDR4 support up to 2,667MHz; a single PCI-E x16 3.0 slot; USB 3.1; and 7.1 channel HD audio. The TA320-BTC also includes a moisture proof PCB and  low resistance mosfets as well as electrostatic discharge (ESD) and overvoltage protection.


Biostar is billing the TA320-BTC as a dual-purpose motherboard but, with its ability to run up to six graphics cards and its two strategically placed 12V 4-pin auxiliary power connectors, there’s no doubt that this board was designed specifically for the cryptocurrency mining community.

So, why exactly are companies suddenly feeling the need to cater to miners? You can thank Ethereum, a cryptocurrency that has quickly risen in value over the last few months. That rise has inspired many people to start mining the cryptocurrency, which has led to graphics card shortages and inspired companies like Biostar to design products specifically for miners.

Information on the TA320-BTC’s pricing and availability was not available at press time.

ProductBiostar TA320-BTC
SocketAM4
ChipsetB320
Form FactorATX
Memory Support2 x DDR4 2,667 / 2,400 / 2,133 / 1,866MHz
Onboard GraphicsBy CPU Model

1 x DVI-D Connector, resolution up to 1920 x 1200 @60Hz
AudioRealtek ALC887 8-Channel HD Audio
LANRealtek RTL8111H - 10/100/1000 Controller
Support

Super LAN Surge Protection
Expansion Slots1 x PCI-E x16 3.0 Slot

2 x PCI-E x1 3.0 Slot

3 x PCI-E x1 2.0 Slot
Storage4 x SATA3 Connector
Support SATA RAID: 0,1,10
USB4 x USB 3.1 Gen1 Port

1 x USB 3.1 Gen1 Header

2 x USB 2.0 Port

2 x USB 2.0 Port (only 5V power, up to 1.5A)

2 x USB 2.0 Header
9 comments
    Your comment
  • ammaross
    Why do they even bother sticking not one, but TWO MOLEX connectors on the motherboard? PCIe risers (which are required to get 6x card density) nearly unilaterally include a power connector on a separate circuit board rather than pulling power from the motherboard slot. Maybe it's for the handful of miners that use the old ribbon risers?
    1
  • TechyInAZ
    I can imagine Ryzen 3 is going to be a really good CPU for mining.
    1
  • theyeti87
    Am I missing something here? These miners are using GPUs to mine, but this motherboard has only 1 x16 slot and the rest are x1? Not going to get a great hashrate from 1 GPU.
    1
