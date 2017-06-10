Login | Sign Up
Bioware Teases New Game Called 'Anthem'

3 Comments

Mass Effect developer Bioware is back and it’s showing a brand new game at EA Play, which essentially kicks off E3 here in Los Angeles today.

The studio teased Anthem, which seems to show an alien setting. The very short trailer features humans hiding behind a wall and preparing for combat with a new suit of armor. The area beyond the wall seems to have some potentially hostile creatures.

A new game is exciting, but more so when it’s coming from Bioware. We’ll see more of it at the Xbox briefing on Sunday.

Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

  • coolitic
    The "new" Bioware has been making mostly bad games so far and has lost a lot of respect from former fans.

    I suspect that this will probably be their last chance to redeem themselves.
  • Silverbear
    "A new game is exciting, but more so when it’s coming from Bioware." That was true about 10 years ago, they haven't made a good game since Dragon Age Origins. EA has completely ruined Bioware.
  • falchard
    Let's be honest. The setting is the United States post wall construction.
