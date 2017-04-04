Bioware Shares Plans For 'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Patches
Bioware knows Mass Effect: Andromeda has problems, and now the developer has explained how it plans to address many of them: by releasing patches over the next two months with a better character creation tool, more appealing NPCs, and improvements to the infamously bad animations. Those efforts to smooth over some of the game's blemishes will begin with the release of the simply named Patch 1.05 on April 6.
Patch 1.05 will focus on bug fixes and quality of life improvements. The former will respond to problems resulting from technical failures; the latter will tinker with artistic shortcomings or questionable design choices. Here's the list of bug fixes that will roll out with Patch 1.05 later this week:
- Fixed an issue with Ryder’s movements when running in a zig zag pattern
- Fixed various collision issues
- Fixed bugs where music or VO wouldn’t play or wasn’t correct
- Fixed issue where global squad mate banter sometimes wasn’t firing on UNCs
- Fixed issue where player was unable to access the Remnant Console Interface after failing decryption multiple times
- Fixed issue where fast travel is sometimes disabled after recruiting Drack until the player reloads a save
- Fixed issue where Ryder can become stuck in the start of Biotic Charge Pose
- Fixes issues related to some saves
- Fixed issue where objective sometimes becomes un-interactable for players in multiplayer
- Streaming and stability improvements
That rounds out the list of bug fixes. On to quality of life improvements:
- Improved tutorial placement
- Increased inventory limits
- Single player balance changes: Ammo crates, armor, weapons, nomad, profiles, attacks, and progression
- Multiplayer balance changes: Weapons, cover, and enemies (check back for detailed notes on balance changes)
- Improved matchmaking and latency in multiplayer
- Added option to skip autopilot sequences in the galaxy map
- Decreased the cost of remnant decryption keys and made them more accessible at merchants
- Improved logic, timing, and continuity for relationships and story arcs
- Improved lip-sync and facial acting during conversations, including localized VO
- Improved the appearance of eyes for human and asari characters
The bug fixes will help Mass Effect: Andromeda be more stable; the other improvements could make it an overall better game. Which of those you value more depends on your willingness to put up with a game's technical failings as long as it's entertaining, and vice versa. Both are necessary to address players' complaints about the game, however, and Bioware's response shows that it's listening to that criticism and using it to improve its game.
Not that this should come as a surprise--Bioware said it planned to fix Mass Effect: Andromeda's problems a week after the game launched. Check out our performance review of the game if you're curious about how it performs, and if you want more gameplay-focused impressions, we went hands-on with it in late March. If you just want to see how Bioware has responded to criticism, Patch 1.05 should be available on Thursday.
Ditto, dont think ill bother till there is a game of the year edition. Assuming there ever is one.
There's three major reasons why:
1. Consoles are terrible.
All three (Switch, PS4, Xbone) are under powered and can't provide the hardware standards these developers are looking for. They sold poorly and there isn't much hype. Some people will defend their consoles, but Microsoft and Sony already released hardware refreshes to replace their hardware. The Switch is literally a tablet that will end up with a library of indie and Android games.
2. Millennial are getting older.
Not all of Gen Y isn't going to be gaming for ever. This is a huge market for gaming companies, and they are losing confidence quickly in some of these big studios. Not to mention they are just getting older, working more, having families and different priorities. When they were younger, they would easily throw away $40-50 dollars a week on every new title, but with a lack of innovation in the gaming markets, they are going to start saving for homes, or retirement in the coming years and spend far less.
3. Gen Z isn't going to fall into the trap.
The next generation covers a lot of big trends currently in gaming and media. The first being Nostalgia. Gen Z doesn't have Nostalgia about Mario, Zelda, their first NES, or the first time they played Mass Effect. They are not going to remember the good times they had playing CoD the first time, when the latest version comes out. In their perspective, there will already be 8 versions of the same game already on the market, considering you can still buy them all online. They are not going to be familiar with remakes, re-imagines or re-releases to old titles.
You can almost compare this to how well marketing Woodstock to Millennials would work. No one was there, we don't remember it, most of us can't name 5 bands that even played. Why would I buy the latest Santana CD for $20, when I can get one of his original, better albums for $5 online?
There are other big factors too, but I think they fall into these categories for the most part. Companies trying to push some type of message, either political or social justice, is going to cause financial backlash. The concept of implementing censorship and introducing unlikable characters that you are forced to associate with is terrible for gaming. I also don't thin Gen Z is going to buy a bad product because they feel like they are making the world a better place.
