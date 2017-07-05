Doomfist Might Finally Join The 'Overwatch' Roster

Overwatch players have been waiting for a specific character to debut ever since Blizzard Entertainment released its team-based shooter: Doomfist. Waiting for Doomfist almost became the Overwatch equivalent to waiting for Valve to announce Half-Life 3, but a new teaser on the game's blog suggests that unlike the final installment to that revered series, people will actually be able to play with Doomfist some time in the near future.

Doomfist has been hyped since the first Overwatch cinematic trailer. In it, Widowmaker and Reaper fight Winston and Tracer in a museum housing the titular Doomfist, and a teenage boy ends up punching the lights out of Widowmaker when he dons the weapon. The gauntlet was also part of the Numbani map until it was stolen in February, and a banner depicts three Doomfist wearers as The Savior, The Scourge, and The Successor.

So it's safe to say that Blizzard has been teasing Doomfist throughout Overwatch's ludicrously profitable one-year history. Those little teasers have gained enough attention that actor Terry Crews has repeatedly asked to be cast as the character. We might find out whether or not Crews--and the many people, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who have also said they want him to voice Doomfist--got his wish sooner than later.

'Overwatch' Cinematic Trailer

On the Fourth of July, Blizzard published a new blog post ostensibly written by the Times of Numbani Staff. The mock newspaper article describes the recent attack on Numbani and explains that Talon, a terrorist organization, attacked the city because it wanted to free a man named Akande Ogundimu. Who is Ogundimu? The Times of Numbani Staff didn't play coy--they flat-out said that he's "better known as Doomfist."

That's either the cruelest joke Blizzard can play on Overwatch players or final confirmation that Doomfist is coming. And he might end up bringing a few pals with him, according to this line from the fake news report:

Helix officials have been unwilling to reveal whether or not there were additional escapees or items taken from the facility, but sources have indicated that it is likely that there were further security breaches in addition to Ogundimu.

Here's hoping this isn't another teaser setting up a new hero who isn't Doomfist. We want him, Terry Crews and Dwayne Johnson want him, and we aren't sure we could take the sucker-punch of getting a different hero after Blizzard's blog post.