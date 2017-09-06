'Brass Tactics' Coming To Rift October 19, Pre-Order Now

Hidden Path Entertainment’s upcoming VR multiplayer real-time strategy game, Brass Tactics, is coming to Oculus Rift on October 19, and the developer is offering a sizeable discount for pre-ordering.

Brass Tactics is a multiplayer real-time strategy game built exclusively for the Oculus Rift that puts you in control of a tiny army of miniatures on a virtual tabletop-scale world. It offers table-top style RTS gameplay, without taking up a large space in your home. Hidden Path Entertainment announced Brass Tactics at GDC earlier this year, and the developer had a working version of the game for us to try. Our first impressions of the game left us impressed and “of the opinion that this is the type of game VR needs.”

Brass Tactics isn’t the first kick at the VR can for Hidden Path Entertainment. The developer has two other games on the Oculus store, including the VR remake of Defense Grid 2, which launched alongside the Rift and later for GearVR, and Witchblood, which is available for both platforms.

The Oculus Store page for Brass Tactics is live, and you can now pre-order the game at a 15% discount. If you buy before October 19, you’ll pay $25. Once the game is out, the discount goes away, and the price goes up to $30.