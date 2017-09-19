A Peek At The Campaign In 'Call Of Duty: World War II'

Despite the fact that most players will spend time in online multiplayer matches, Call of Duty: WWII will still have a campaign mode. A new video surfaced today on the series’ YouTube page, which provides yet another sneak peek into the journey of the game’s protagonists.

As we found out in the initial reveal livestream event in April, the story centers around Private Ronald “Red” Daniels and some of his comrades in the 1st Infantry Division. Daniels gets his first taste of action on D-Day as Allied forces invaded Normandy. Eventually, Daniels and his fellow soldiers will make their way through the rest of France, Belgium, and finally German territory in an attempt to push back Nazi forces.





However, the journey won’t be easy. In addition to hostile ground forces, Allied forces will need to contend with armored vehicles, dangerous planes, and harsh weather conditions before achieving victory. Daniels will even have to rescue some of his friends from Nazi capture, as indicated in the trailer. The video description also states that you’ll get to experience some historic conflicts throughout the war, such as the Battle of Hürtgen Forest and the Battle of the Bulge.

Call of Duty: WWII - Story Trailer

We’re bound to find out more about the story in future videos, but if you want to try the game before you buy it, you can play the PC open beta on September 29. The event goes through October 2, and you can check the minimum hardware requirements to make sure your PC can handle the game.