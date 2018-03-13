You Can Put Three 560mm Radiators In CaseLabs’ SMA8-X Extreme Edition

CaseLabs is preparing to release another beast of a case. The U.S.-based boutique computer chassis manufacturer is well-versed in the creation of gigantic water cooling-ready cases, but the new SMA8-X Extreme Edition takes cooling capacity to a new level. You can put three 560mm radiators inside this thing and still have room for the rest of your PC.

CaseLabs isn’t quite ready to release the full details about the case, but the company dropped a sneak peek on the CaseLabs section of the Overclock.net forums with a few exciting tidbits. The CaseLabs SMA8-X Extreme Edition is the newest addition to the company’s Magnum Single Wide lineup, which boasts the tallest cases in the company’s portfolio.

CaseLabs Magnum Single Wide chassis feature all-aluminum construction, the company’s Flex-Bay modular drive bay system (18 in the SMA8-X), and its interchangeable accessory system. CaseLabs cases also feature removable motherboard trays and quick release exterior components. CaseLabs didn’t release the specification sheet for the SMA8-X Extreme Edition, but we expect the new case to boast the the company’s standard feature list. The new case should also have the same support for the E-ATX and SSI-EEB/SSI-CEB motherboard specifications as its brethren.

But the standard features aren’t the most interesting thing about the SMA8-X Extreme Edition. The detail that caught our attention is the outrageous radiator support. The CaseLabs Magnum Single Wide lineup currently consists of two chassis that offer excellent water cooling support. The SMA8-A Revision offers integrated radiator mounting in the lower chamber, and the SMA10 features drop-in top-mounted radiator mounts; both support up to one 560mm radiator. The upcoming SMA8-X Extreme Edition can hold three of those monsters inside its cavernous interior--one in the lower chamber, and two in the upper chamber.

CaseLabs said the SMA8-X Extreme Edition is 286mm wide, 675mm deep, and 851mm tall, which isn’t as wide as the newly revealed Obsidian 1000D, but it towers over Corsair’s new monster chassis, making it one of the largest case’s we’ve ever seen. (Though it’s still much smaller than the company’s discontinued Magnum TX 10.)

CaseLabs didn’t give an exact release date for the SMA8-X Extreme Edition chassis, but the company said that it should be available at the end of March. The company didn’t announce the price for the case, either, but we would expect it to cost more than the $599 SMA8-A Revision chassis.

CaseLabs said it would release more information and images “over the next week or so.”