CES 2017: Highlights From January 3 Include Kaby Lake, Kaby Lake, And Kaby Lake

CES 2017 is here. For the writers covering the event this means a lot of time packed in cramped exhibits, meeting rooms, and wherever they can get a decent internet connection. (To say nothing of the food and drink they'll need to survive this gauntlet of product announcements and keynote events.) Their labors aren't for naught, though, because this year's CES is bound to be packed with exciting announcements for people to get hyped up about.

The problem is finding relevant news. CES is much like its home of Las Vegas--both are filled with bright lights, loud noises, and more bombast than most other places could handle--but it differs in that what happens there doesn't stay there. News has already come screaming out of the event like a narcolepsy sufferer from a cruel hypnotist. So we've collected all the news (for today) from Tom's Hardware writers into this handy-dandy CES 2017 cheat sheet.

Kaby Lake And Nvidia's Latest-And-Greatest Make A Splash

All Of Intel's Kaby Lake CPUs: Intel 7th generation processors (Kaby Lake) are the main attraction for most enthusiasts. We have the rundown of all the Kaby Lake CPUs--and be sure to check out our review of Intel Kaby Lake Core i7-7700K, i7-7700, i5-7600K, i5-7600 for more information. Intel's latest-and-greatest is being built into many of the products announced at CES 2017, so it would be good to familiarize yourself with Kaby Lake's features.

Intel's 200-Series Chipsets: Those new processors will be supported with new chipsets. Intel revealed two consumer oriented chipsets (Z270 and H270) and three business oriented SKUs (Q270, Q250, B250).

Nvidia Announces Mobile GTX 1050 Ti, GTX 1050 GPUs With Immediate Availability: These mobile GPUs don't just offer modest improvements over their desktop counterparts (more memory options, higher clocks!), they almost seem like entirely new products. We won't know for sure until we can review some of the new systems housing these GPUs, which we will begin doing shortly after CES.

Speaking of which . . . of course, with new processors come new laptops. Manufacturers rushed to add support for Kaby Lake CPUs and Nvidia GTX 1050 / 1050 Ti graphics. Many also extended battery life, expanded available ports, and otherwise refreshed their products to help ring in the new year. Here are a few we've covered so far:

There are also new motherboards that support Intel's latest processors:

The Best Of The Rest: FreeSync 2, VR Controllers, And More Are Revealed

AMD Radeon FreeSync 2: HDR And Low Latency: Just two years after it pushed FreeSync into many compatible displays, AMD offered the first glimpse at FreeSync 2. The update's main draw is HDR, but the company also says compatible displays will be required to limit input lag to just a few milliseconds.

