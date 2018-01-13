CES 2018: Highlights From January 12





LAS VEGAS, NV -- CES 2018 is over. Much of the Tom's Hardware news team packed their bags, headed to the airport, and flew home for a well-earned mini coma on January 12. We're going to keep publishing stories from the show—there's simply too much at the show to cover in a one-week period—but for now we're content to wind things down a bit. Below is everything we published as the chaos settled on January 12.

First the main feature: We published the "Tom's Hardware CES 2018 Best In Show" to highlight the best, worst, and most interesting things we saw on the show floor. If you're only interested in the best of the best from CES 2018, well, checking out our list should be the first place you look.

We also published another wrap-up, this time for "The Gaming Laptops Of CES 2018," where we saw many companies rushing to incorporate more powerful hardware into ever-smaller packages. This wrap-up joins "The Mainstream Laptops At CES 2018" and "The Gaming Desktops Lighting Up CES 2018" in our efforts to bring you convenient places to compare specs from the latest products. We'll publish more of these soon; stay tuned.

Here's the rest of our stories from January 12:

