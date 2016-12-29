Login | Sign Up
Cherry MX Silent Switches Get Black Version, Exit Corsair Exclusivity

by - Source: Cherry

Cherry MX Silent switches are nothing particularly new, but until now, they were limited to one type (linear Red switches) and one company--Corsair. Now, though, the Corsair exclusivity has expired, leaving other companies free to implement the quiet switches onto their own keyboards.

Further, Cherry opted to add a new switch type to the silent crew with a Black option. Now, then, there are four total Cherry MX Silent switches: Silent Red, Silent Black, Silent RGB Red, and Silent RGB Black.

The “silent” part is achieved via a rubber pad that dampens the sound of both the switch bottoming out the rebound noise. Note that otherwise, the specifications of the switches are identical to those of their non-silent counterparts. It’s worth noting that both Red and Black switches are linear, meaning there’s no extra click within the key travel.

  • cherry mx silent red
  • cherry mx silent rgb red
  • cherry mx silent black
  • cherry mx silent rgb black

As indicated in the table below, there’s not much difference between the four Silent MX switches (the clear switch housings on the RGB versions notwithstanding) other than the force required for operation. Reds are quite light; Blacks offer a firmer feel for those who like linear switches but not the lightness of Reds.

Between MX Silent and standard MX switches, there’s a slight difference in the pretravel and total travel, due to the added rubber components.


Silent Black / Silent RGB BlackSilent Red / Silent RGB RedBlack / RGB BlackRed / RGB Red
TypeLinear
Actuation Force60cN +/-2045cN +/- 15 60cN +/-2045cN +/- 15
Pretravel1.9mm +/-0.62mm +/-0.6
Actuator Travel3.7mm -0.44mm -0.4
Bounce Time< 5ms
Lifetime50m key presses

There have been no non-Corsair keyboards announced to date that have Silent MX switches on board, but we expect to see a glut of them relatively soon. Even hardcore mechanical keyboard fans generally admit that their clicking and clacking can get a bit grating in noise-sensitive settings such as offices, dorm rooms, and small apartments. Reducing the noise without losing much of anything in the way of performance will surely attract a few buyers. (Alternately, you can use a third-party dampening system on your existing switches.)

Seth Colaner

Seth Colaner is the Executive News Editor of Tom's Hardware US. He oversees news, event coverage and peripheral reviews.

