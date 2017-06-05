Login | Sign Up
Search

Colorful Announces GT 1030 2G Graphics Card

by
3 Comments

  • colorful-gt-1030 (1)
  • colorful-gt-1030 (2)
  • colorful-gt-1030 (4)
  • colorful-gt-1030 (3)
  • colorful-gt-1030 (6)
  • colorful-gt-1030 (5)

Colorful announced that it has added the COLORFUL GT1030 2G graphics card to its lineup of Nvidia powered GPUs.

This graphics card is based on the recently announced GeForce GT 1030, which has 384 CUDA cores, a 64-bit memory bus, and a 30W power draw that requires no external power connectors. Colorful set the core clock of its GT 1030 at 1,277MHz and the boost clock at 1,468MHz. The card is equipped with 2GB of GDDR5 memory clocked at 6,008MHz.


The company boasts an all-solid-state capacitor power delivery design that Colorful stated delivers higher stability and reliability. The custom cooling solution features a black and red plastic shroud mated to an aluminum heatsink and a 90mm cooling fan. The additional cooling enables higher boost clock speeds and overclocking headroom.

Whereas other manufacturers such as MSI and Inno3D tout their GT 1030 offerings as multimedia and low-end gaming cards, Colorful positions its card for home / office use.

Information on pricing and availability was not available at press time.

 ProductColorful GT1030 2G
GPUGeForce GT 1030
CUDA Cores384
Core Clock1,277MHz
Boost Clock1,468 MHz
Video Memory2GB GDDR5
Memory Bus64-bit
Memory Clock6,008MHz
PCI ExpressPCIE 3.0
Display Outputs DVI-D, HDMI 2.0b
HDCP SupportYes
Multi Display Capability2
Recommended PSU300W
Direct X12
OpenGL4.5
Slot Size1.5
Supported OSWindows 10 / 8 / 7 (32/64-bit)
About the author
Steven Lynch
Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
3 comments
    Your comment
  • dstarr3
    I'm sorry, but a 1030 is not worth two slots.
    1
  • Pompompaihn
    That was my first reaction....what possible situation dictates a low-power card like a 1030 that's not low profile or single slot capable?
    0
  • Karadjgne
    When adding it to an existing pre-built pc that as per usual only has the single exhaust fan, so temp control is usually a premium issue vrs noise
    0
3 comments
Most Popular
  1. Apple Announces Vega-Equipped iMac Pro, Updates Existing Macs With Better Graphics
  2. External GPU Support Coming To Macs With 'High Sierra' Update
  3. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Graphics Card Roundup
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices