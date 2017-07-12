Colorful Announces The iGame 1080 Ti Neptune W

colorful igame 1080 ti neptune w (1)

Colorful announced the Colorful iGame 1080 Ti Neptune W, a factory overclocked GTX 1080 Ti GPU equipped with a 240mm all-in-one closed loop liquid cooler.

Although the press release was rather light on details, considering the fact that this graphics card is based on Nvidia's mighty GTX 1080 Ti, it’s safe to assume that you can expect 3,584 CUDA cores, 11GB of GDDR5X memory, a 352-bit bus, 224 texture units, 28 streaming multiprocessors, 88 ROPs, a 250W TDP, and a dual-slot design. The iGame 1080 Ti Neptune W also comes with a standard DVI-D, three DisplayPort headers, and a single HDMI display output, as well as two 8-pin power connectors.

Colorful lists this card as having a 1,594MHz base clock and 1,708MHz boost clock. Memory speeds appear to be stock at 11Gbps. The iGame 1080 Ti Neptune W features the company’s “one-key” overclocking function (via a BIOS switch on the I/O panel just above the uppermost DisplayPort header) that, when switched to the “on” position, activates a performance mode. Unfortunately, the company did not provide specific details, such as clock / memory speeds, for this “one-key” overclocking feature.

#PLACEHOLDER_#



At first glance, the cooling solution for the Colorful iGame 1080 Ti Neptune W looks pretty standard for an all-in-one liquid-cooled video card. But, as we all know, looks can be deceiving.Hidden under the shroud you will find a water block with a copper cold plate and a large aluminum thermal plate to cool the memory and VRM. It’s interesting to note that it appears that the company has routed the cooling lines through the aluminum thermal plate to aid in cooling.

Traditionally, graphics card manufacturers tend to use 120 / 140mm radiators on their water cooled GPU offerings, so it was nice to see Colorful opt for a larger 240mm radiator with dual 120mm fans. A radiator this size should be more than capable of removing the heat energy generated by this highly overclocked graphics card.

Finally, this card also includes RGB lighting, which allows you to custom tailor the look of your graphics card to your system using the included iGame-Zone II software.

We reached out to the company for information on pricing and availability.