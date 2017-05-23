Login | Sign Up
Cooler Master Brings Tempered Glass To Cosmos II Chassis

by
5 Comments

Fans of the original Cooler Master Cosmos II rejoice! The company has announced the 25th Anniversary Cosmos II chassis, just in time for Computex 2017.

This updated chassis includes all the features of the original COSMOS II, such as support for motherboards up to XL-ATX, 10+1 expansion slots, graphics cards up to 385mm, CPU coolers up to 190mm, and mounting locations for up to 25 internal hard drives, the anniversary edition also includes an upgraded aluminum motherboard tray, two brushed aluminum handles, and two curved tempered glass side panels.   

How do you make curved tempered glass? Typically, the process starts by heating glass panels to over 600 °C, then carefully bending the glass into its target shape. The glass panels are then slowly cooled to avoid any residual tension in the glass. The benefit of this process is that bent tempered glass has up to a fourfold strength increase compared to regular glass of the same thickness. Tempered glass is also much safer than traditional glass because, if broken, it shatters into relatively small cube fragments instead of shards. The downside is that curved tempered glass side panels are heavier and significantly more expensive than traditional steel side panels.  

The 25th Anniversary COSMOS II chassis also comes with a pre-installed 200mm blue LED fan in the front of the chassis and a magnetic blue LED strip that illuminates the components in your system.

The added benefit for existing COSMOS II owners is that you do not have to buy the 25th Anniversary COSMOS II chassis to get the new curved tempered glass side panels. The company stated it will be offering that option to existing customers as a separate retail product, beginning the third quarter of 2017.

Pricing and availability was not available at press time.

Motherboard TypeATX
microATX
E-ATX
XL-ATX
SSI CEB
SSI EEB
Expansion Slots10+1
Dimensions704 x 344 x 664mm (H x W x L)
PSUATX PS2
EPS 12V
Drive Bays5.25” x 3
3.5” x 13
2.5” x 12
Front I/OUSB 3.0 x 2
USB 2.0 x 4
e-SATA x 1
Audio In & Out
Fan SupportTop: 120mm black fan x 1, 1200 RPM, 17 dBA
(or 200mm fan x 1 / 140mm fan x 2 / 120mm fan x 3)
Front: 200mm LED fan x 1, 700 RPM, 19 dBA(or 120/140mm fan x 1)
Rear: 140mm fan x 1, 1200 RPM, 19 dBA
Side: 120mm fan x 2 (optional)
HDD: Mid.HDD: 120x25mm fan x 1 (optional);
Bottom HDD: 120mm fan x 2, 1200 RPM, 17 dBA
CPU Cooler
Max Height		190mm
VGA Cooler
Max Length		385mm
PriceTBA
5 comments
    Your comment
  • drwho1
    25 Drives! So many movies! And TV shows!
    Not enough letters in the alphabet...
    1
  • TechyInAZ
    I don't know of any consumer motherboard that fully supports 25 drives in total.
    0
  • Jake Hall
    Glad it's tempered... So when something hits it, it shatters into tiny pieces
    0
Display All 5 comments
