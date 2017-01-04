Corsair Ready For New Intel CPU, Chipsets With PSU, DRAM, And CPU Cooler Compatibility

The new Intel Kaby Lake CPUs are finally here and most manufacturers are abundantly prepared for them. Today Corsair announced its readiness for the new 7th Generation processors and 200-series motherboards. Corsair said that its performance DDR4 memory offerings, Hydro series liquid CPU coolers, and PSUs are compatible with the new Intel offerings.

Corsair's DDR4 memory kits, including the Dominator Platinum, Vengeance LED, and Vengeance LPX DDR4 are built for overclocking, and it is common knowledge among enthusiasts that Corsair has experience in high-speed Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) certified DDR4 products. Moreover the company ensures that its DDR4 kits are fully compatible with the new Intel CPUs and chipsets.

In cooling, every Hydro series liquid cooler is also fully compatible with the LGA 1151 socket, so according to Corsair there’s no need to worry about fitting or compatibility.



And finally, Corsair is a key player in the PSU market, and the majority of its rich PSU portfolio is ready to support the new Intel CPUs. From the top of the line 80 PLUS Titanium AX1500i, to the 80 Plus Bronze CX-M, every CORSAIR AXi, AX, HXi, RMi, RMx, SF, CS, and CX-M PSU is fully compatible with the Kaby Lake CPUs and the 200-series chipset motherboards. This means that the aforementioned units are compatible with the C6 and C7 power states, thanks to the DC-DC converters that they use for the regulation of the minor rails.