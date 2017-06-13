Corsair’s Enthusiast DIY Water Cooling Components Unveiled At Computex

CPU1

CPU2

CPU3 CPU1

CPU2

CPU3

Corsair is branching out once again with a brand new enthusiast line of DIY water cooling products that includes both CPU and GPU water blocks, a reservoir, and a variety of fittings.

If these new products are giving you a sense of déjà vu, it’s probably because these are the very same water cooling components found in Corsair's $10,000 carbon fiber-wrapped concept case. Also, aside from the Corsair logo, these products are identical to those made by Aqua Computer.

This prompted us to reach out to Corsair to see if our suspicions were correct that these new products are indeed the result of a collaboration with Aqua Computer. Although a company spokesperson was able to confirm the partnership, we were told that Computex was a “sneak peek” and availability dates, pricing, and even product names will not be available until the company launches the full range later this year.







The following is what we gathered from seeing these products in person on the showroom floor in Taipei.

The Corsair-branded CPU water block features a nickel-plated brass housing mated to a 2.4mm-thick nickel-plated base plate. Coolant flows through the centrally located inlet fitting directly across the extremely fine micro fins milled into the base plate. The coolant is then routed around the sides of the base plate, where it exits the block via the outlet fitting. You will notice that the mounting bracket has 'cups' in each corner that not only hold the bolt and spring in place during installation, but also conceals the mounting hardware to provide a very clean look.



GPU1

GPU2

FITTINGS

RES1 GPU1

GPU2

FITTINGS

RES1

The Corsair-branded GPU water block features a clear acrylic top attached to a nickel-plated base plate. This full cover water block is equipped with a jetplate for the GPU area that concentrates coolant flow over the fins milled into the copper base plate. After the coolant has passed the GPU area a bypass channel reduces flow resistance by splitting the coolant flow into different areas of the water block. The mating surfaces for the GPU and RAM modules are polished for better heat transfer, whereas a thermal pad is used for the voltage regulators. Corsair includes a thick aluminum alloy backplate emblazoned with the company logo. The backing plate prevents the graphics card from bending or twisting under the weight of the GPU water block.

Not much is known about the reservoir other than the fact that it’s a fairly standard looking glass tube unit. Pump specifications are unknown.

Although intended to be used together, all the products on display are compatible with any aftermarket open-loop water cooling system that uses standard G1/4 type fittings.