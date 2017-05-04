Login | Sign Up
Search

Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse Offers Interchangeable Thumb Grips

by

Corsair announced the Glaive RGB gaming mouse, the latest entry to its line of aluminum-frame gaming mice. The Glaive RGB is a right-handed mouse that features a 16,000 DPI optical sensor developed for Corsair in partnership with PixArt. This sensor allows sensitivity to be set anywhere between 100-16,000 DPI resolution in single DPI steps with an adjustable 125-1,000Hz polling rate. The left and right buttons use Omron switches that are rated for 50 million clicks.  

The onboard memory will allow you to store lighting effects, macros, and DPI settings directly on the mouse, but the multicolor three-zone backlighting allows for customizable RGB backlighting through the included Corsair Utility Engine (CUE) software, as well. The 1.8m mouse cable is braided with a USB 2.0 connector. It also comes with three interchangeable thumb grips.

There are six programmable buttons: left and right click, the clickwheel, the two forward/back navigation buttons, and a DPI switcher. You can assign  multi-function macros to them all using CUE.  This mouse is a fairly hefty one at 122 grams. It has PTFE feet, and it’s covered by a two-year warranty.

The Glaive RGB has an MSRP of $70 and is available now. 


Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse
Sensor1,000 - 16,000 DPI, 1DPI steps
Polling RateSelectable 1000 / 500 / 250 / 125Hz
AmbidextrousNo
SwitchesOmron switches
ButtonsSix Programmable:
-L/R click
-Forward/back navigation (left side)
-DPI switch
-Scroll wheel
LightingRGB
SoftwareCorsair Utility Engine (CUE)
Cable1.8m braided
Omron Switches50 million click lifecycle
Dimensions125.8 x 91.5 x 44.6mm (L x W x H)
Weight122 grams without cable
Colors   Black or Aluminum
Warranty2 Years
Price$70
About the author
Steven Lynch
Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
    Your comment
Most Popular
  1. Big Promises From Razer’s Lancehead Wireless Mouse
  2. Get Your Hands On The Patriot Viper V570 Gaming Mouse Now
  3. With The Pulsefire FPS Gaming Mouse, HyperX Completes The Peripherals Hat Trick
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices