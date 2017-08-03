Corsair One Pro Updated With GTX 1080 Ti, M.2 NVMe Storage

Corsair announced that its flagship small form factor (SFF) gaming PC, the Corsair One Pro, is now available with GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics, M.2 NVMe storage, and up to 32GB of DDR4 memory.

Originally, the Corsair One came in three different models; the One, One Pro, and One Ti. The basic One model was limited to air-cooled GTX 1070 graphics, whereas the Pro upgraded to liquid cooling and a GTX 1080. All three were equipped with 16GB of DDR4-2400 and varying capacities of Corsair’s Force LE 2.5” SATA SSDs for a primary storage volume. The One Ti was the only model available with a GTX 1080 Ti (also water cooled), but now the One Pro offers two models with the beastly flagship GPU, in addition to higher memory capacities and M.2 NVMe storage.

The new Corsair One Pro SFF gaming PCs still feature a liquid-cooled Intel Core i7-7700K on a custom MSI Z270 mini-ITX motherboard in the same sleek chassis. All three of the new models sport a 480GB M.2 NVMe SSD and a 2TB 2.5” HDD, increasing the total storage capacity (and potential performance with the NVMe storage device) over the previously available versions, which could feature up to a 1TB HDD and 960GB SATA SSD.

The bottom end of the spectrum features a liquid-cooled GTX 1080 graphics card and a 400W SFX power supply; the two more expensive models sport a liquid-cooled GTX 1080 Ti and a larger 500W PSU to accommodate the powerful graphics card. Previously, the One Ti featured a 400W PSU, and we’re glad to see a beefier power source added to the new GTX 1080 TI models.

Only at the top of the stack can you get 32GB (2x16GB) of DDR4-2400 memory, whereas the rest of the lineup features 16GB. However, the company also announced that all previous versions and future iterations of the Corsair One can now have its storage and memory upgraded by the end user without voiding the warranty, so you can move up to higher storage and memory capacities on your own without fear of losing warranty support on the other components.

The new Corsair One Pro models with 480GB M.2 NVMe SSDs are available now from the company’s website, starting at $2,300 for 16GB of DDR4-2400 memory, a liquid-cooled GTX 1080, and a 400W PSU. You can move up to a GTX 1080 Ti and a 500W power supply for $2,700, or go all out with 32GB of DDR4 memory for $2,900.