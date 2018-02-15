Corsair Reveals Two New ‘One’ Gaming PCs With Coffee Lake CPUs

Corsair revealed two new models of its small form factor (SFF) gaming PC, the Corsair One.

The new Corsair One Pro Plus and Elite are the most powerful configurations of the company’s One series yet, with both of the new models getting an upgraded CPU in the form of a liquid-cooled 8th generation Intel Core i7-8700K. The motherboard has been updated to a Z370 chipset, and Corsair also increased the Vengeance LPX-branded RAM’s speed to match the new 8th generation platform’s preferred memory frequency of 2,666MHz (the previous Z270 models have DDR4-2400 memory). However, the available capacities are unchanged, with the Pro Plus offering 16GB of RAM and the Elite packing 32GB of DDR4 memory. Both versions also sport a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti (also liquid cooled) under the hood.

The storage configuration remains unchanged from the previous Pro models, with both the One Plus and One Elite sporting a 480GB M.2 NVMe SSD and a 2TB 5,400RPM 2.5” HDD, providing ample space for a respectably sized gaming library. The SFX power supply is a 500W 80 Plus Gold certified PSU (a Corsair SF500, similar to the previous Corsair One models sporting a GTX 1080 Ti), and there’s still a 140mm Corsair-branded mag-lev case fan to quietly dissipate heat from the top of the device.

USB connectivity is also unaltered from previous Z270 models, despite the upgraded chipset. The new Corsair One Pro Plus and Elite sport two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports (a Type-C and a Type-A), three USB 3.0 (one front, two rear), and two USB 2.0 ports. There's also a PS/2 connector and an S/PDIF interface. Gigabit Ethernet or 802.11ac WiFi will get you online, and you can use the rear panel's two DisplayPort 1.3 or HDMI 2.0 ports to connect a display, and a front panel HDMI 2.0 interface makes connecting a VR HMD easy.

The new Corsair One Plus and One Elite are available now from the company’s website, priced at $2,800 and $3,000, respectively.