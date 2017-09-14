Corsair Rolls Out DDR4 4,600MHz Memory Modules

by

  • Corsair_Vengeance_LPX_4600-3
  • Corsair_Vengeance_LPX_4600-2
  • Corsair_Vengeance_LPX_4600-1
  • Corsair_Vengeance_LPX_4600-4

Corsair has joined the growing list of memory manufacturers producing DDR4 4,600MHz memory kits. Billed as the company’s “fastest ever production DDR4 kit,” these two new memory kits come in 4,500MHz and 4,600MHz varieties.

These Vengeance LPX kits were co-developed with motherboard maker Asrock and feature Intel XMP 2.0 support. Both kits are equipped with low-profile aluminum heatsinks that come in a range of colors and are built using eight-layer PCB. All Corsair Vengeance LPX memory kits come with a a lifetime limited warranty.

If you're looking for tighter timings and lower voltage, the Vengeance 4,500MHz kit’s CL19-19-19-39 and 1.45V power draw should be right up your alley. If megahertz is all that matters, the Vengeance 4,600MHz kit at CL19-26-26-46 and 1.5V is probably the kit for you.

Vengeance LPX kits are available in various sizes and speeds, including 3,800MHz 128GB (8x16GB) to 4,000MHz 32GB (2x16GB), 4,133MHz 32GB (4x8GB), and 4,200MHz 64GB (8x8GB).

Corsair’s Vengeance 4,500MHz kit is available now on the company website for $480. The Vengeance 4,600MHz kit will be available on September 21 for $550.

Corsair VengeanceDDR4 4,500DDR4 4,600
Density16GB (8GB x 2)
Speed4,500MHz4,600MHz
LatencyCL19-19-19-39CL19-26-26-46
Voltage1.45V1.5V
FormatDIMM
Pin Out288-pin
HeatspreaderAluminum
Compatibility Intel X299
Price$480$550
About the author
Steven Lynch
Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
1 comment
1 comments
Most Popular
  1. Best Memory
  2. Team Group Delta RGB DDR4-3000 16GB Review
  3. G.Skill Rolling Out DDR4-4600MHz Kit For Intel’s X299 HEDT Platform
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices