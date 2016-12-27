Cougar Releases $110 Attack X3 RGB Mechanical Keyboard

Cougar released the Cherry Attack X3 RGB mechanical keyboard that it first announced during Computex 2016 in June.

The keyboard is virtually identical to the Cherry Attack X3 that debuted in the United States in January. It differs only with its RGB lighting--hence the identifier in its name. The Cherry Attack X3 RGB comes with nine preset lighting options, the ability to switch between various effects with shortcut keys, and the ability to customize the lights using the Cougar UIX software used to manage the keyboard.

Otherwise, the Cherry Attack X3 RGB is the same as its predecessor. It has the Cherry MX RGB switches instead of standard Cherry MX switches, boasts the same aluminum-and-plastic build, and full n-key rollover (NKRO). Tom's Hardware found some flaws with the Cherry Attack X3, particularly with its construction, but the addition of RGB lighting could be enough to persuade bargain hunters looking for a gaming-focused mechanical keyboard to give the Cherry Attack X3 RGB a try.

Cougar is selling the Cherry Attack X3 RGB via Amazon in the United States. It costs $110 (which is $10 less than the original cost at launch) and is expected to ship between January 4 and January 20.