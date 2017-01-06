Cougar At CES 2017: New PSUs, Chassis, And Mice

Cougar is deeply enrolled into gaming products and also has a strong presence in the PSU market. During CES 2017 the company revealed some new PSU lines, the GTX, GX-S, and VTX.

The first two are 80 PLUS Gold certified with the GTX including fully-modular members, while all GX-S models use a non-modular cable design to be more affordable. Both lines include four members, with capacities ranging from 550W to 850W for the GTX line, while the GX-S models cover the 450W to 750W range. The VTX are 80 PLUS Bronze certified and the five models of this line cover the 400W to 700W capacity range.

In their suite Cougar had one of the GX-S models. This line will be released in Q1 2017, but pricing info has not been revealed.

The mid-tower Panzer is a military metallic style chassis featuring a tempered glass window on its side panel. It supports from mini ITX to ATX/CEB mainboards and it can accommodate up to three double slot VGAs, with 425mm length tops. This case can take up to six 2.5" SSDs or four 2.5" SSDs along with two 3.5" HDDs. It also supports up to eight fans and it can take four radiators on its front, top, rear, and bottom sides, with the radiator length reaching 360mm for the front and top sides. Finally, the dimensions are 208mm width, 565mm length, and 520mm depth. The mid-tower Panzer will be relased in Q1 2017 with a price close to $130.

One more product that we noticed in Cougar's suite is the Minos X3 mouse, which uses a good optical sensor (PMW3310DH) with up to 3200DPI resolution. According to Cougar, this mouse is suitable for professional FPS/MOBA/RTS players who focus on games that don't need high DPI mice. The Minos X3 costs $40 and promises zero acceleration and true 1:1 tracking. It utilizes OMRON switches for increased reliability and its DPI and polling rate settings can be adjusted through a couple of switches located on its bottom side.