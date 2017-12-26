Cougar Launches Surpassion Gaming Mouse

Take your passion for gaming to the next level with Cougar’s Surpassion gaming mouse. Get it? It’s a play on words...passion / surpassion. Ah, never mind.

The latest installment in Cougar’s line of gaming mice is an ambidextrous mouse equipped with a 7,200 DPI optical sensor, 150 IPS tracking speed, and 30g acceleration. It's also equipped with Omron switches with a 50-million-click life cycle and a customizable RGB 2-zone backlighting system capable of displaying 13 different color modes. The 1.8m mouse cable features a gold plated connector and utilizes a USB 2.0 interface.

Cougar said the the Surpassion gaming mouse is optimized for FPS and MOBA games. The built-in palm rest, split trigger design, and anti-slip rubber flanks are designed to give you every advantage as you play your favorite games. This mouse is also equipped with a small LCD screen with dedicated buttons that let you adjust DPI, lift-off distance, angle snapping, and polling rate on the fly without having to leave your game.

The Cougar Surpassion gaming mouse is available now with a special promotional price of $40 through January 14, 2018. After that, the price jumps to $50. 
 


Cougar Surpassion Gaming Mouse

Sensor Type

Optical

DPI

7,200

Tracking Speed

150 IPS

Tracking Acceleration

30g

Main Key Switches

Omron Gaming (50 million+ Clicks)

Lighting Effects

RGB Lighting

Interface

USB 2.0

Weight

96g (without cable)

Price

$40 ($50 after January 14, 2018)


