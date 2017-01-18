Cryorig's 140mm QF140 Fans Finally Available As Standalone

If you like matching your case fan brands to your CPU cooler brands, and you've got a Cryorig CPU cooler, you're in luck. Cryorig expanded its fan selection to include two new 140mm models--the QF140 Silent and the QF140 performance.

The fans are identical aside from their respective rotation speeds. Cryorig built them with a black frame that has rubber anti-vibration grommets and a so-called Quad Air Inlet system. In short, these are inlets in the corners of the frame from which the fan can draw more air for added flow.

Inside the black frame sits a white fan with 11 blades. These are perched on one of Cryorig’s High-Precision Low Noise bearings and are controlled by a PWM capable motor with a wide RPM range. The Silent model fan’s range spans from just 200-1,000RPM, and the performance model bumps those numbers to 600R-1,850RPM, respectively.

Included with each fan are mounting screws, four rubber pins, and a Molex adapter if you’ve run out of fan headers. Pricing sits at $14.99, and the Cryorig QF140 fans will be available on shelves any moment now.