Cryorig's 140mm QF140 Fans Finally Available As Standalone

by - Source: Cryorig
2 Comments

If you like matching your case fan brands to your CPU cooler brands, and you've got a Cryorig CPU cooler, you're in luck. Cryorig expanded its fan selection to include two new 140mm models--the QF140 Silent and the QF140 performance.

The fans are identical aside from their respective rotation speeds. Cryorig built them with a black frame that has rubber anti-vibration grommets and a so-called Quad Air Inlet system. In short, these are inlets in the corners of the frame from which the fan can draw more air for added flow.

Inside the black frame sits a white fan with 11 blades. These are perched on one of Cryorig’s High-Precision Low Noise bearings and are controlled by a PWM capable motor with a wide RPM range. The Silent model fan’s range spans from just 200-1,000RPM, and the performance model bumps those numbers to 600R-1,850RPM, respectively.

Included with each fan are mounting screws, four rubber pins, and a Molex adapter if you’ve run out of fan headers. Pricing sits at $14.99, and the Cryorig QF140 fans will be available on shelves any moment now.


QF140 Silent

QF140 Performance

Dimensions

140mm x 140mm x 25.4mm

Weight

159.3g

RPM

200 – 1000RPM

600 – 1850RPM

Noise

9 – 19.5dBA

13 – 38dBA

Airflow

42.1CFM

128CFM

Air Pressure

1.06mm H2O

2.12mm H2O

Ampere

0.08A

0.45A

Niels Broekhuijsen

Niels Broekhuijsen is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news on all components and peripherals.

  • Elysian890
    Looks like one of those $2 fans you can get at any local store, except for the white blades
  • agurmeza
    Not that great to be honest. be quiet! silent wings 3 140mm PWM are rated at 60cfm with 15.5dBa. SW3 are more expensive but thats up to the consumer if its worth spending an extra $5
