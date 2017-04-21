Login | Sign Up
'Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition' Comes To PlayStation 4, Xbox One, But Not PC

If you have yet to try Dark Souls III, Bandai Namco has a new bundle available for you. Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition will come with the base game as well as the two batches of downloadable content (DLC) that came out months after the initial launch.

Dark Souls III came out a little more than a year ago on April 12, 2016. After six months of exploring the kingdom of Lothric, and dying countless times, From Software released the Ashes of Ariandel DLC in October, which included new weapons, gear, and magic powers on top of a new place to explore: the snowy tundra of Ariandel. The DLC also introduced Undead Matches that allowed you to fight other players in different arenas.

Another six months passed before the studio released the final piece of content with The Ringed City, where you traveled to the world’s end to prevent the Slave Knight Gael from taking the Dark Soul of Humanity. Similar to Ashes of Ariandel, this final DLC also included new enemies, weapons, and gear. Both DLC packs also added more details to the overall lore, which does take some effort to put together.


Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition Launch Trailer

There is, however, one catch to the new variant: it’s available only for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms for $50. If you’re on PC, you can still buy the game and accompanying DLC at the higher price of around $90 (if you purchased the Deluxe Edition, which included the Season Pass, it cost you around $85). We reached out to Bandai Namco on the availability of the bundle for PC and will update the story if there is a response.

NameDark Souls IIIDark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition
TypeAction/Adventure, RPG, Horror, FantasyAction/Adventure, RPG, Horror, Fantasy
DeveloperFrom SoftwareFrom Software
PublisherBandai NamcoBandai Namco
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox OnePlayStation 4, Xbox One
Where To Buy
Release DateApril 12, 2016
April 21, 2017
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

  • cryoburner
    This is kind of a clickbait title, seeing as it's just another name for DARK SOULS III Deluxe Edition, which is already available on the PC. : P

    Sure, this new bundle might be $50, but they'll likely just reduce the price of the Deluxe Edition to match. The Deluxe Edition has already gone on sale a couple times for $55 on Steam, so it stands to reason that it will see a price drop soon.
  • LORD_ORION
    They had a nice system of making you play higher difficulties to access +1 and +2 versions of rings. (in case you didn't know, difficulty level has no bearing on getting matched in multiplayer, only character level)

    But hey, let's through that out the window in the ringed city DLC. Did you buy the DLC? Have some +3 rings on the normal difficulty level.
