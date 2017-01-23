'The Ringed City' DLC For 'Dark Souls III' Arrives March 28

Bandai Namco and From Software revealed the final piece of downloadable content (DLC) for Dark Souls III, The Ringed City, with a brand new trailer.

As is the case with most Dark Souls content, it will be up to you to discover the lore of this new area, which is said to be “at world’s end.” However, we do know that you are trying to catch the Slave Knight Gael as he attempts to capture the “Dark Soul of Humanity.” As usual, you’ll encounter enemies and bosses specific to the area, but you’ll also have access to new weapons and magic spells to take them down.

Other than the official reveal trailer, it’s possible that From Software will have more video content about this DLC available before its March 28 launch, similar to its approach with the Ashes of Ariandel DLC. It will cost $15 as a standalone download; it's also included with the game's $25 Season Pass.



Dark Souls III: The Ringed City Announcement Trailer

