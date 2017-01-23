Login | Sign Up
Search

'The Ringed City' DLC For 'Dark Souls III' Arrives March 28

by

Bandai Namco and From Software revealed the final piece of downloadable content (DLC) for Dark Souls III, The Ringed City, with a brand new trailer. 

As is the case with most Dark Souls content, it will be up to you to discover the lore of this new area, which is said to be “at world’s end.” However, we do know that you are trying to catch the Slave Knight Gael as he attempts to capture the “Dark Soul of Humanity.” As usual, you’ll encounter enemies and bosses specific to the area, but you’ll also have access to new weapons and magic spells to take them down.

Other than the official reveal trailer, it’s possible that From Software will have more video content about this DLC available before its March 28 launch, similar to its approach with the Ashes of Ariandel DLC. It will cost $15 as a standalone download; it's also included with the game's $25 Season Pass.

Dark Souls III: The Ringed City Announcement Trailer

NameDark Souls III
TypeAction/Adventure, RPG, Horror, Fantasy
DeveloperFrom Software
PublisherBandai Namco
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Where To Buy
Release DateApril 2016
About the author
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
1 comment
    Your comment
  • dstarr3
    One step closer to a DS3 Complete Edition like DS1's Prepare to Die or DS2's Scholar of the First Sin. Eagerly awaiting!
    1
1 comments
Most Popular
  1. 'Dishonored 2' Beta Update For Mission Select, Custom Difficulty Coming To PC January 18 (Updated)
  2. 'For Honor' PC Hardware Requirements Now Available
  3. PlayStation VR Adds Support For YouTube's 360-Degree Videos
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices